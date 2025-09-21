Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

STARTING PITCHERS FOR MONDAY Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: ESPN BET Money Line. O/U: ESPN BET Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% W% IP ER K 14.6 Chris Sale L WSH 95.7% 64% 6.0 2.3 7.4 12.3 Nick Pivetta R MIL 94.1% 54% 5.6 2.0 5.9 11.8 Freddy Peralta R @SD 97.3% 46% 5.6 2.0 6.0 9.2 Justin Verlander R STL 18.3% 48% 5.5 2.4 4.6 9.0 Michael McGreevy R @SF 4.2% 52% 5.8 2.7 4.2 7.2 MacKenzie Gore L @ATL 58.9% 36% 5.3 3.0 5.5





Pitchers to stream on Monday

There are only three games on Monday's ledger, featuring only two starting pitchers available in more than half of ESPN leagues. As fate would have it, they're facing each other when Michael McGreevy and the St. Louis Cardinals visit Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants. The 42-year-old veteran is ranked a bit higher, driven by a strong finish to the season. Over his past five outings, Verlander posted a 0.87 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a respectable 28 strikeouts in 31 frames. Entering Sunday's action, the Cardinals won only five of their prior 14 games, fueled by striking out 25% of the time.

The Giants are favored, but not by much as McGreevy has pitched well lately, with a 3.13 ERA over his past four games, and that includes a subpar effort against the Giants. On a deeper slate, McGreevy might not make the cut, but when the cut is two, he's worth a look.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

MacKenzie Gore was under consideration for the streaming section when he takes the hill for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves on the road. His 57% rostership is just over the limit, and he has pitched well down the stretch, recording a 2.84 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 34 punchouts in 31⅔ innings. However, he has also walked a generous 14 batters, and the Braves lineup has solid facing left-handers lately. Gore needs strikeouts to be successful, and over the last month, the Braves fanned at a frugal 16.9% clip against southpaw pitching.

Hitters to avoid on Monday

This note comes with a caveat as the Milwaukee Brewers might clinch the NL Central on Sunday, but they're still within striking distance of the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League. It's necessary to check the Brewers lineup since there is a chance their regulars take the day off if they enter the contest as the NL Central champions.

Betting tips

