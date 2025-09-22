Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream Tuesday

A solid rule of thumb down the stretch is to trust players with something on the line. Luis Gil wasn't his usual solid self in his last outing, but the New York Yankees are in the throes of a playoff push, and Gil was effective leading up to last week's hiccup. He was 4-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over his seven previous starts, albeit with just 31 strikeouts in 38 innings, and he walked a generous 23 batters. Even so, Gil merits streaming consideration facing the Chicago White Sox, who sport the second-worst wOBA against right-handers.

Hunter Greene is the unabashed ace of the Cincinnati Reds, but the club would not be in the NL wild-card picture without the second-half exploits of Brady Singer . After a disaster in his first start after the break, Singer was 7-2 with a 2.15 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, supported by 62 punchouts to only 17 free passes in 58 2/3 innings. The righty enjoys a favorable home matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the league's least potent offense against a righty on the hill.

The Chicago Cubs secured a wild-card spot, but they would like to lock down the top spot, earning home-field advantage in the short three-game wild-card round. Cade Horton is also putting the finishing touches on a possible NL Rookie of the Year season when he toes the Wrigley Field rubber against the New York Mets. The Mets are fighting for their playoff lives, but Horton is still in a good position facing a club with a 7-12 record this month.

Hitters to stream Tuesday

Batters in meaningful games also warrant an extra level of trust. The Seattle Mariners are in the driver's seat in the AL West as they begin a home set with the Colorado Rockies. They face McCade Brown and his 9.17 ERA and 2.09 WHIP. Jorge Polanco, Victor Robles and J.P. Crawford are the main hitting beneficiaries in the matchup.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

