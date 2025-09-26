Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.
Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips
Reliever depth chart
Pitchers to stream Saturday
The Cleveland Guardians have not formally announced their weekend pitching plans. Saturday should be Joey Cantillo's turn, but the club's postseason situation could alter the rotation. If Cantillo starts, and there are playoff implications, he's the slate's top streamer. Cantillo boasts a 1.32 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over his past six outings, spanning 34 innings. He'd face a watered-down Texas Rangers lineup missing Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
Choosing a starter on a team playing out the string facing a team with the playoffs on the line is against the grain. Even so, Eury Perez's strikeout upside warrants streaming consideration when the Miami Marlins host the New York Mets. The earliest the Mets can clinch the final National League wild card is Saturday, so they'll be playing their regulars. Still, with a 25.9% strikeout rate, Perez is in play.
Nothing is on the line when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Atlanta Braves, but with a strong effort, Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler can head into the offseason on a high note. The 22-year-old right-hander fanned 13 with no walks over his past two starts, spanning 11 innings.
Pitchers to avoid Saturday
Playoff-bound teams will usually truncate the outings of their starting pitchers over the final weekend. They want the hurler to stay sharp but don't want to risk injury. Some examples Saturday are Ranger Suarez (Philadelphia Phillies), Michael King (San Diego Padres), Tyler Glasnow (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Logan Gilbert (Seattle Mariners).
Hitters to stream Saturday
The Guardians host the Rangers, with the AL Central still up for grabs. The Guardians hold the tiebreaker over the Detroit Tigers, so the Guardians control their own playoff destiny. The earliest they can clinch is Saturday, so they'll play their best against Merrill Kelly. Steven Kwan, George Valera, Kyle Manzardo, Bo Naylor and CJ Kayfus all enjoy the platoon edge on the veteran righty.
Hitters to avoid Saturday
If the Boston Red Sox have secured a playoff berth, look for them to bench some of their regulars. Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, Jarren Duran, Nathaniel Lowe and Ceddanne Rafaela might sit out, or at best be lifted after an at-bat or two.
Betting tips
Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.
Note: Expected value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an expected value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.
Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.