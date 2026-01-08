Open Extended Reactions

It's January and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

Perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories that might have gone under your radar. Are they something you need to file away for draft day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Jan. 8: David Fry can throw again!

Some may remember Fry hitting .263 with 14 home runs over 122 games for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024. Those numbers might not seem like much, but since Fry was catcher-eligible at the time, he finished just outside the top 10 at the position in fantasy scoring. Fry played 20 games that season at catcher, first base and in the outfield, though most would agree his best position is "hitter." Fantasy managers like hitters, and Fry posted a .996 OPS that season against left-handed pitching. He was valuable as a second catcher in deeper leagues and certainly in daily formats.

Fry would probably agree that it's best to forget about his 2025 season. Don't even look. It didn't start until June, as he recovered from offseason elbow surgery, and he played nary a game in the field because he could not throw. The Guardians say that Fry, now recovered from nasal surgeries after a ball hit his face during an errant bunt attempt in September, will play the field in 2026. Fry starts the year eligible solely at DH, but once he adds catcher eligibility again, think about him. We know he can hit lefties, and the Guardians figure to utilize him quite a bit -- and at numerous positions.

Jan. 8: Brice Matthews to extend his versatility to outfield

Houston's versatile Brice Matthews may add even more positions to his résumé. Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Matthews, an intriguing athlete who has proved himself steady at second base, shortstop and third base, made his MLB debut for the Houston Astros last July. He batted 47 times overall in the majors, hitting four home runs, but also striking out 20 times. OK, so his profile isn't a guarantee for future success, but Matthews -- a first-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft -- hit 17 home runs and stole 41 bases at Triple-A Sugar Land last season. Astros GM Dana Brown said Matthews will also play some outfield in 2026. If he can make more contact and secure a regular role, he can make fantasy managers happy.

The Astros seem set in the infield with veterans Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Carlos Correa at second base, shortstop and third base, and we saw how poorly Altuve's attempt to play left field went. The outfield is far from settled, unless the Astros aren't done adding this offseason. Matthews played some center field for the Space Cowboys at Triple-A and, with his raw power and electric speed, he would become an instant deep-league fantasy sleeper if the Astros could use him there this season. Watch this story in spring training. Matthews may not be recognized as one of baseball's top prospects, but opportunity is everything. He may well earn his.

