Fantasy baseball: Don't forget these injured players on draft day

New York Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole has been one of the top fantasy baseball pitching options since his 2013 debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His 153 career wins are eclipsed by only two active pitchers (Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer), and he boasts a career 3.17 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. But Cole, 35, sat out half of the 2024 season and all of 2025 after Tommy John surgery. He will aid neither the Yankees, nor fantasy managers when this season starts.

Though there are surely more impactful fantasy options who will start the 2025 season on the injured list, Cole -- who is not among the top 100 options in preseason average draft position (ADP) -- represents a player that fantasy managers might forget about as he works his way back to the active roster. The Yankees hope Cole will debut in May, but this might be optimistic. Perhaps his return comes in June... or even later. As a result, Cole might fall out of the top 200 in myriad fantasy leagues, if he is drafted at all. Cole is barely among the top 300 in NFBC ADP.

Fantasy managers are not known for their patience, regardless of sport, but most know Cole's name. He was a top-10 starting pitcher in drafts as recently as two seasons ago, as he came off his first Cy Young Award. Then he was hurt. Now he is a bit of an enigma, but arguably the signature option for fantasy managers to wait on until the latter rounds of drafts, with the purpose of stashing in an IL spot for midsummer statistical gratification. Don't forget about Cole on draft day. You might appreciate him this summer.

Here are other popular (and perhaps not so popular) names for fantasy baseball consideration this season likely to start the 2026 campaign on the injured list. In some cases, potential investors are not forgetting about them, but perhaps some of them have indeed slipped their minds. Don't you forget about them.

Out for a few weeks

Corbin Carroll is one of three fantasy-relevant players to have undergone hamate bone surgery. Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Corbin Carroll, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks: A clear top-10 selection when healthy after averaging 26 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 114 runs over his three full-time seasons, Carroll underwent surgery for a fractured hamate bone in his right hand in mid-February. He might sit out only brief regular-season time, but the Diamondbacks should not push him. While there is some evidence that this injury has sapped power in the past, this should not dissuade potential investors much. Carroll is a splendid statistical supplier.

Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets: Lindor is more like a second-round pick than a top-10 option despite coming off his second 30-HR, 30-SB campaign. He had the same surgery as Carroll. Every player heals differently and, as with Carroll, it is certainly plausible that Lindor (who has appeared in at least 160 games three times in the last four seasons) will be ready for Opening Day, or quite soon thereafter.

Jackson Holliday, 2B, Baltimore Orioles: It isn't quite an epidemic, but yes, Holliday also has a hamate injury that required surgery. The Orioles, unlike the Diamondbacks and Mets, have already announced that Holliday will start the season on the IL, but perhaps he will not miss enough time to scare off optimistic fantasy investors.

Josh Hader, RP, Houston Astros: Hader, saver of 28 or more wins for each of the past six full MLB seasons, is dealing with biceps inflammation. Houston is likely to act cautiously. Hader's 2025 season ended early due to a left shoulder strain. Astros RHP setup man Bryan Abreu is an intriguing fantasy option. Also note that Tampa Bay Rays RHP Edwin Uceta, a closer candidate there, could miss time with shoulder issues.

Blake Snell, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers: Snell, who made only 11 starts last season as he dealt with shoulder issues, retains the same issues in 2026. Fantasy managers know the numbers are potentially elite when he performs (he has won a pair of Cy Young awards, after all), but durability is not a strength. Just be wary on draft day as he may miss limited time, or perhaps months. The Dodgers have the money and the depth to be extra cautious. Do you?

Shane Bieber, SP, Toronto Blue Jays: Bieber, like Snell, likely performed through some degree of arm pain in last season's playoffs. He is dealing with forearm fatigue and the Blue Jays, like the Dodgers, have the depth to wait weeks or even months for the veteran to fully recover. Bieber last pitched like a fantasy ace in 2022, so he isn't quite like Snell in that regard, and he may go undrafted in your league(s).

Others: Jason Adam (quad), RP, San Diego Padres; Tommy Edman (ankle), 2B/OF, Dodgers; Lars Nootbaar (heel), OF, St. Louis Cardinals; Carlos Rodon (elbow), SP, Yankees.

Out for a month or two

Zack Wheeler hopes his hard work will allow him to make as quick a return as possible to the Phillies rotation. AP

Zack Wheeler, SP, Philadelphia Phillies: Wheeler, whose 2025 season ended with six weeks to go after it was revealed he had a blood clot in his pitching shoulder (which then turned into thoracic outlet syndrome), will not pitch in early April. The Phillies are optimistic Wheeler can return to their rotation in May, which is why he doesn't truly fit the criteria of a fantasy "stash" since he remains popular in drafts. He is among the top 150 of NFBC ADP, while Cole goes considerably later. Can we guarantee that Wheeler, three months older than Cole, pitches more or performs better than Cole? These are very different injuries, but it is a bit odd that Cole's ADP is so much worse.

Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees: Volpe, whose 2025 season might have been compromised by the injury to his labrum, is on the mend from October surgery. Then again, Volpe has been rather consistent at the plate over his three MLB seasons, posting an OPS in the range of .660 each year, and averaging 17 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 72 runs. He can aid investors in both points formats and roto leagues. Base stealer Jose Caballero figures to fill in for at least a month.

Jordan Westburg, 3B, Orioles: Westburg, an All-Star during the 2024 season and expected to start for the Orioles, has a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow. The franchise is hoping that a platelet-rich plasma injection and rest will allow him to avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery. The Orioles could turn to Coby Mayo or Blaze Alexander.

Triston Casas, 1B, Boston Red Sox: Casas, whose 2025 season ended in the second game of May due to a catastrophic knee injury, seemed to boast a bright future when he hit 24 home runs as a rookie in 2023. He has hit only .222 with 16 home runs in his 92 games since. The Red Sox even traded for Willson Contreras to handle first base. Casas, 26, surely remains a fantasy sleeper if he returns to health.

Others: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (knee), OF, Diamondbacks; Jared Jones (elbow), SP, Pirates; Ha-Seong Kim (finger), SS, Atlanta Braves; Sean Murphy (hip), C, Braves; Justin Steele (elbow), SP, Chicago Cubs.

Might return for the fantasy playoffs

Corbin Burnes, SP, Diamondbacks: Burnes, expected to return after the All-Star break as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, posted a 2.66 ERA over 11 starts last season. The four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young award winner boasts a 3.15 career ERA, but there are no guarantees how often he performs in 2026.

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, Braves: Schwellenbach cruised through the first few months of 2025 with a 3.09 ERA before it all ended in June thanks to a fractured elbow. Fantasy managers were initially excited for 2026, but when Spring Training opened, the Braves announced that Schwellenbach (and promising teammate Hurston Waldrep) needed a procedure to remove bone spurs from their pitching elbows.

Felix Bautista, RP, Orioles: Bautista has been quite the risk/reward option since he was arguably fantasy's top relief pitcher in 2023 (1.48 ERA, 33 saves). He missed the 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, then saved 19 games in an inconsistent 2025 campaign before shoulder problems removed him from active duty. Bautista needed surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. Bautista might not pitch at all in 2026. The Orioles added Ryan Helsley to close out victories.

Anthony Santander, OF, Blue Jays: Santander, slugger of 44 home runs for the 2024 Orioles, was one of the busts of the 2025 season, as he hit just .175 with six home runs in 54 games before a shoulder injury removed him from the lineup for months. He returned for some of the postseason, but he did not hit well. Now Santander will not hit for at least half of this season, as he underwent February surgery for a torn labrum.

Others: Ronel Blanco (elbow), SP, Astros; Jackson Jobe (elbow), SP, Detroit Tigers; Jordan Montgomery, SP, Texas Rangers; A.J. Puk, RP, Diamondbacks; Clarke Schmidt (elbow), SP, Yankees; AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow), SP, Braves.

Keeper league specials for 2027

Pablo Lopez, SP, Minnesota Twins: Lopez, who posted a 2.74 ERA over 14 starts last season, suffered a torn UCL at the start of spring training and will miss the entire 2026 season. When healthy, Lopez is a potential top-20 fantasy starting pitcher option, having struck out 234 hitters in 2023 and winning 15 games in 2024.

Reese Olson, SP, Tigers: Olson, who boasts a 3.60 ERA over three truncated MLB seasons, is out for this season following shoulder surgery. Olson was never viewed as a top prospect, but he has performed well when available, and those in deeper fantasy leagues have noticed.

Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers: Walcott, one of the top prospects in the sport, underwent internal brace surgery to repair a torn UCL in February. There was no guarantee Walcott, who turns 20 on March 14, would have debuted for the Rangers this season, but do not forget about this enticing player for 2027.

Others slated to miss the 2026 season include Seattle Mariners RHP Logan Evans (elbow), Padres RHP Yu Darvish (elbow) and San Francisco Giants RHP Randy Rodriguez (elbow).