Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Yankees-Giants

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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STARTING PITCHERS FOR WEDNESDAY Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. W%: The individual starting pitcher's win probability using ESPN projections. IP: Projected innings pitched. H+BB: Projected hits plus walks allowed. ER: Projected earned runs allowed. K: Projected strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% W% IP H+BB ER K 11.6 Max Fried L @SF 99.7% 37% 5.8 7.3 2.3 5.9 10.6 Logan Webb R NYY 99.7% 33% 6.0 7.8 2.7 5.8

Wednesday's starting pitching options

Logan Webb draws the Opening Day start at home for the San Francisco Giants. After starting two games for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, he made his final Cactus League start last Thursday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits in 4⅓ innings. He threw 88 pitches, fanning just three with one walk. Expect Webb to pitch more like he did in the WBC where he yielded just one run over 8⅔ innings with 11 strikeouts.

Max Fried will take the hill for the visiting New York Yankees. His final spring outing was also last Thursday and he was wild, walking four with just two strikeouts over five innings. However, the important point is he threw 82 pitches, so assuming he reverts to usual form, the lefty will have no problem going deep into the game. Fried will likely face six right-handed batters, along with lefties Rafael Devers, Luis Arraez and Jung Hoo Lee.

Wednesday's hitters to stream