Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Yankees-Giants

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Wednesday's starting pitching options
Logan Webb draws the Opening Day start at home for the San Francisco Giants. After starting two games for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, he made his final Cactus League start last Thursday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits in 4⅓ innings. He threw 88 pitches, fanning just three with one walk. Expect Webb to pitch more like he did in the WBC where he yielded just one run over 8⅔ innings with 11 strikeouts.
Max Fried will take the hill for the visiting New York Yankees. His final spring outing was also last Thursday and he was wild, walking four with just two strikeouts over five innings. However, the important point is he threw 82 pitches, so assuming he reverts to usual form, the lefty will have no problem going deep into the game. Fried will likely face six right-handed batters, along with lefties Rafael Devers, Luis Arraez and Jung Hoo Lee.
Wednesday's hitters to stream
While a .294/.288/.471 line is not eye-popping, it was enough for Jerar Encarnacion to break camp as the Giants' regular DH and send top prospect Bryce Eldridge to Triple-A Sacramento to start the season. Oracle Park suppresses right-handed power, but it benefits batting average, and Encarnacion enjoys the platoon edge over Fried.
Historically, Ryan McMahon is much more effective facing right-handed pitchers, and the Yankees third baseman has sufficient career plate appearances for the platoon splits to be meaningful. While Webb does not yield many extra-base hits, Oracle Park played a tick below neutral for lefty homers while being favorable for doubles and triples, plus McMahon is familiar with both Webb and the venue from his tenure with the Colorado Rockies.