Fantasy baseball: Bold predictions for every American League team

Making bold sporting statements without real repercussions can be fun, and fantasy baseball certainly is fun, so it is time again for us to combine these fun things into one column. Well, really it is two columns, as we get bold separately with the American League and the National League, making myriad predictions and hoping some (or several) may hit. Perhaps not, but at least they should make one think.

For example, a year ago we predicted that Athletics DH Brent Rooker would hit 50 home runs. He did not, but he did not struggle. We predicted Houston Astros RHP Hunter Brown would whiff 200 hitters and make the All-Star team. That did occur. Tampa Bay Rays OF Chandler Simpson very nearly stole 45 bases, but three Chicago White Sox did not hit 25 home runs. Byron Buxton and Mike Trout did play a lot! Grayson Rodriguez and Liam Hendriks did not.

Some (most) of these predictions will look a bit silly in six months, if not sooner. Still, there is a basis for making each of these bold statements, and perhaps it makes you think. Perhaps the player in question has a particular skill -- or opportunity -- that defies groupthink. Perhaps the statement is not a positive one. Fantasy baseball managers tend to follow rankings and projections but trusting your gut is important, too. Trust yourself. Take a few chances. Perhaps some of these bold picks will look wise in a few months.

With that in mind, let us get bold yet again for the pending season, starting with the American League.

Athletics: Could an Athletic hit 50 home runs this season? With reigning AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, anything seems possible. Let's give Rooker 40 blasts. ... SS Jacob Wilson trades some contact for pop, hitting .280 with 18 home runs. ... RHP Luis Severino can't be that bad again in home games (6.01 ERA): Overall, he wins 13 games with a 3.80 ERA. ... RHP Justin Sterner saves 18 games.

Baltimore Orioles: 2B Jackson Holliday (hand) makes his season debut in mid-April and still reaches 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. ... Two Orioles hit 40 home runs (SS Gunnar Henderson, 1B Pete Alonso). ... OF prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. debuts in July. He steals 26 bases. ... LHP Trevor Rogers surprisingly is for real: 15 wins, 2.80 ERA, All-Star appearance. ... RHP Andrew Kittredge saves more games than Ryan Helsley.

Boston Red Sox: OF star Roman Anthony hits 40 home runs and he is not the primary leadoff hitter for long. ... Seven Red Sox hit 20 home runs, including 1B Triston Casas. ... LHP Garrett Crochet whiffs 275 hitters and earns the AL Cy Young Award. ... RHP Sonny Gray fans 180 hitters for his fifth team, and he wins a career-high 15 games.

Chicago White Sox: New 1B Munetaka Murakami and SS Colson Montgomery each hit 31 home runs, although neither infielder hits above .220. ... New 2B Luisangel Acuna steals 28 bases. ... Staff ace RHP Shane Smith makes the AL All-Star team again! ... RHP prospect David Sandlin debuts in July, and he posts a 3.40 ERA in 12 starts.

Cleveland Guardians: Three Guardians hit 30 home runs, with newcomer 1B Rhys Hoskins joining 3B Jose Ramirez and 1B Kyle Manzardo. ... Brittle OF Chase DeLauter, new No. 2 hitter, bats 510 times. ... DH David Fry earns his catcher eligibility in June, and he finishes as a top 15 fantasy catcher. ... RHP Tanner Bibee makes his first All-Star game. He wins 15 games and strikes out 200.

Detroit Tigers: OF Kerry Carpenter hits 32 home runs, knocks in 99 runs. ... Prospect Max Anderson takes the 3B job in late-May, hits .290 over 420 PA. ... RHP Justin Verlander wins 13 games with a 3.40 ERA. He starts Game 2 of the playoffs. ... RHP Kenley Jansen saves 36 wins, sailing past 500 saves for his career and he retires.

Houston Astros: 1B Christian Walker leads the team with 30 home runs, with OF Yordan Alvarez and 3B Isaac Paredes adding 28. ... Year 2 goes better for OF Cam Smith. He hits .270 with 22 home runs. ... New RHP Mike Burrows wins 12 games with 160 strikeouts. ... RHP Bryan Abreu saves 25 games and makes the All-Star team. Be very careful about LHP Josh Hader.

Kansas City Royals: Four Royals hit 30 home runs, led by slugging OF Jac Caglianone and solid 1B Vinnie Pasquantino with 34. ... OF Starling Marte, active leader in stolen bases (and caught stealing), adds 22 steals. ... OF Isaac Collins becomes the every-day 2B and posts a .375 OBP with 22 steals. ... RHP Stephen Kolek (oblique), not in the Opening Day rotation, still wins 12 games with a 3.40 ERA.

Los Angeles Angels: SS Zach Neto delivers the third 30/30 season in franchise history (Bobby Bonds, Mike Trout). ... Healthy OF Josh Lowe rediscovers his 2023 numbers, hitting 22 home runs and stealing 28 bases. ... Speaking of health, RHP Grayson Rodriguez posts a 3.50 ERA over 26 starts, with myriad strikeouts. ... LHP Drew Pomeranz saves 20 games.

Minnesota Twins: 2B Luke Keaschall scores 90 runs as leadoff hitter, batting .285 with 32 stolen bases. ... OF Byron Buxton and 3B Royce Lewis each bat more than 500 times, and each reaches 30 home runs. ... RHP Zebby Matthews breaks out with a 3.50 ERA and 170 strikeouts.

New York Yankees: OF Trent Grisham nearly does it again, hitting 30 home runs with 90 walks. ... Grisham and C Ben Rice are among six Yankees who reach 30 home runs. ... RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow) returns in May, and he wins 14 of his 22 starts with a 3.20 ERA. ... LHP Ryan Weathers surprises with a 3.50 ERA in 24 starts.

Seattle Mariners: 2B Brendan Donovan scores 90 runs as leadoff hitter, while adding a .295 batting average. ... SS prospect Colt Emerson debuts in May and he hits 15 home runs. ... Five Mariners starting pitchers (Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller) make at least 28 starts with an ERA better than 3.50.

Tampa Bay Rays: An improved 3B Junior Caminero hits .280 with 50 home runs, and he ends up second in MVP voting. ... OF Jonny DeLuca stays healthy enough to steal 30 bases, while OF Chandler Simpson steals 62 bases. ... RHP Brody Hopkins debuts in July and dominates with a 2.80 ERA in 14 starts. ... RHP Griffin Jax saves 28 wins.

Texas Rangers: OF Wyatt Langford stays healthy enough to appear in 152 games, reaching 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Ian Kinsler was the last Ranger to reach 30/30 (2011). ... 1B Jake Burger and DH Joc Pederson bounce back and each delivers 28 home runs. ... RHP Nathan Eovaldi leads the staff with a 2.80 ERA in 26 starts and makes his third All-Star team.

Toronto Blue Jays: OF George Springer nearly does it again, hitting .280 with 28 home runs and 96 runs scored. ... New 3B Kazuma Okamoto hits cleanup, protecting 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and he hits 28 home runs. ... RHP Dylan Cease makes his first All-Star team, posts a 3.36 ERA. ... RHP Louis Varland leads the team with 22 saves.