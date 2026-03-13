Fantasy baseball cheat sheet 2026: Sleepers, busts, rookies and closers

Open Extended Reactions

No matter how hard you study for your fantasy baseball draft, there are simply too many names to keep track of from pick to pick. That's why they invented cheat sheets; for weekends like this. Unlike other cheat sheets, this one isn't just rankings. We've taken the best of our MLB presason expert analysis to create one sheet to rule them all.

The ESPN Cheat Sheet aggregates all the names you need to know, drawn from the following content, most of which can be found in the fantasy baseball draft kit:

• Karabell's 'Please DO Draft' list

• Karabell's 'Do NOT Draft' list

• Cockcroft: Kings of Command

• Cockcroft: Sleeper picks for 2026 (Coming soon!)

• Cockcroft: Players to avoid (Coming soon!)

• McDaniel: 30 MLB teams, 30 breakout candidates

• Karabell: Don't forget these injured players on draft day

• Karabell: The top 10 fantasy baseball prospects for 2026

• Zola: What to expect from Asian newcomers

• Fantasy reliever depth chart

Click on the link below for the printable, portable PDF featuring hundreds of names you'll want to have handy on draft day.

Also, if you're looking for cheat sheets with ranked lists of players, for points leagues, roto/category-based leagues, AL- or NL-only leagues or Dynasty leagues, check out our curated collection of links here.