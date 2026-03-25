Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 1: March 25-29

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Happy Opening Day!

The 2026 MLB season begins with a Wednesday night game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. From there, 22 additional teams are scheduled to play on Thursday's traditional Opening Day, with the final six kicking off their seasons on Friday.

In ESPN leagues, this kicks off what'll be a 12-day fantasy Week 1, spanning from Wednesday, March 25, through Sunday, April 5, although this week's Forecaster previews only the next five days ahead before a new edition covering the games from March 30-April 5 comes out on Friday.

For fantasy baseball managers in leagues with daily transactions, which is ESPN's standard, lineups lock at the scheduled start of each player's game on a given day. For managers in leagues with weekly transactions, players lock at the scheduled start of each player's first game of the week.

If you have not yet drafted, bear in mind that players will lock into the roster spots in which you select them, with statistics from games that have already occurred being applied retroactively.

Lineup lock times

Week 1 Date Total games First game time Day games Wednesday, March 25 1 8:05 PM 0 Thursday, March 26 11 1:15 PM 9 Friday, March 27 8 4:35 PM 1 Saturday, March 28 15 2:15 PM 8 Sunday, March 29 12 1:35 PM 11

Scheduling quirks

Week 1: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Guardians 4 Astros 4 Red Sox 2 Guardians 4 Astros 4 Mariners 4 Astros 2 Angels 4 Angels 4 13 tied with 3 Marlins 2 6 tied with 3 Mariners 4 Padres 2 26 tied with 3 Rangers 2 Nationals 2

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings