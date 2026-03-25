Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Opening Day

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

There are only four starters on the slate with a roster level below 50% (our usual threshold for streaming status). Lefty Matthew Liberatore has the best matchup on paper when the St. Louis Cardinals welcome the Tampa Bay Rays into Busch Stadium. The venue is one of the most pitcher-friendly in the league and the Rays lineup, other than Junior Caminero, isn't especially daunting. Liberatore's first Opening Day start comes against the team that drafted him in 2018 and comes on the heels of 14 strikeouts with just one walk in 10 Grapefruit League innings.

The top ranked streamer for Thursday is Jose Soriano as he takes the hill against the Houston Astros on the road. On paper, the Astros lineup doesn't appear to be as dangerous as usual and features leadoff hitter Jeremy Pena, getting the nod despite missing the last three weeks as a result of a fractured fingertip. He's been cleared to play, but his timing may be off as he only began taking batting practice early this week.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

Considering most teams are starting their best pitcher, almost all should be deployed ... except for Zac Gallen, who gets the Opening Day nod when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted an unsightly 7.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 10 2/3 Cactus League innings, but was focusing on improving his sinker and changeup, so those results are a bit skewed. Even so, a road start against the two-time, defending World Series Champions is too risky.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Cade Cavalli threw 14 scoreless frames in the Cactus League, displaying mid-season velocity. However, he only fanned 10 while issuing two walks. While this is encouraging, the Washington Nationals won't push Cavalli, especially early in the season, and their bullpen is weak. Especially with most teams facing an ace, the Chicago Cubs hitters are in a good spot for their tilt in Wrigley Field. Michael Busch is slated to lead off, and he'll enjoy the platoon edge. He's only available in 27.4% of ESPN leagues, but is worth checking out.

Hitters to avoid on Thursday