Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Houston welcomes Burrows to rotation

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

It's the third day of the season, but Mike Burrows ' debut for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels may be the top streaming opportunity all season. Perhaps that's hyperbole, but Burrows slid under the radar in all but 12.6% of ESPN leagues. The Astros targeted Burrows in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and with their reputation for developing pitching -- especially hurlers who can spin the ball -- Burrows immediately became intriguing. He allowed only three earned runs over 18 spring innings, securing the No. 3 spot in the Astros rotation. He'll open at home against what portends to be one of the worst offenses in the majors.

There are only four other starters who are below-50% rostered. None are them are enticing, so let's take some liberty with that threshold and highlight Sandy Alcantara, as he's still available in one-quarter of ESPN leagues. The Miami Marlins host the Colorado Rockies. Alcantara added a sweeper in the spring, He throws it slower than his slider, giving batters something else to worry about as he continues to evolve into more of a "pitcher" than a "thrower." The Rockies lineup doesn't sport the usual thump, but they appear to be focusing more on players who can both put the bat on the ball and play defense. Alcantara's control should flourish against that type of offense in loanDepot Park.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Early in the season, avoiding pitchers who aren't fully stretched out can be an efficient use of a starts limit. One such example is Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who takes the hill at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Sheehan managed only 10⅔ spring innings, fanning just 11 alongside a whopping six walks.

Hitters to stream on Friday