Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for the rest of Week 1: March 30-April 5

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 1 concludes with the first full "week" of 2025, in which four teams (Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants) are scheduled for a full seven games, while no team has fewer than six.

Remember that in ESPN leagues, "Week 1" extends from the Wednesday, March 25, opening night contest through the games of Sunday, April 5. Additionally, if your league conducts its draft from this point forward, all players will lock into place in the roster spots (whether lineup or bench) where you draft them for games that have already occurred.

Lineup lock times

Week 1 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, March 30 15 4:10 PM 1 Tuesday, March 31 14 6:35 PM 0 Wednesday, April 1 15 12:15 PM 13 Thursday, April 2 4 2:10 PM 2 Friday, April 3 14 1:05 PM 9 Saturday, April 4 15 1:10 PM 7 Sunday, April 5 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 1: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Diamondbacks 7 Diamondbacks 7 Twins 4 Orioles 6 Braves 7 Royals 6 Cubs 3 Red Sox 6 Mets 7 Giants 4 Astros 3 Tigers 6 Giants 7 25 tied with 3 Mariners 3 Yankees 6 26 tied with 6 11 tied with 2 Giants 6 13 tied with 5

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings