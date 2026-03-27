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          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for the rest of Week 1: March 30-April 5

          Cody Ponce makes his return to MLB after honing his skills in Korea. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire
          • Tristan H. CockcroftMar 27, 2026, 04:40 PM
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              Tristan H. Cockcroft is senior writer for fantasy baseball and football at ESPN. Tristan is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He is also a two-time LABR and three-time Tout Wars champion.
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          Fantasy baseball's Week 1 concludes with the first full "week" of 2025, in which four teams (Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants) are scheduled for a full seven games, while no team has fewer than six.

          Remember that in ESPN leagues, "Week 1" extends from the Wednesday, March 25, opening night contest through the games of Sunday, April 5. Additionally, if your league conducts its draft from this point forward, all players will lock into place in the roster spots (whether lineup or bench) where you draft them for games that have already occurred.

          Lineup lock times

          Scheduling quirks

          Starting pitcher ranks

          Hitter ratings