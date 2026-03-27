Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for the rest of Week 1: March 30-April 5

Fantasy baseball's Week 1 concludes with the first full "week" of 2025, in which four teams (
Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants) are scheduled for a full seven games, while no team has fewer than six.
Remember that in ESPN leagues, "Week 1" extends from the Wednesday, March 25, opening night contest through the games of Sunday, April 5. Additionally, if your league conducts its draft from this point forward, all players will lock into place in the roster spots (whether lineup or bench) where you draft them for games that have already occurred.
Lineup lock times Week 1
Date Total games First game time Day games
Monday, March 30
15
4:10 PM
1
Tuesday, March 31
14
6:35 PM
0
Wednesday, April 1
15
12:15 PM
13
Thursday, April 2
4
2:10 PM
2
Friday, April 3
14
1:05 PM
9
Saturday, April 4
15
1:10 PM
7
Sunday, April 5
15
1:35 PM
14
Scheduling quirks Week 1: Teams with the most games
Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP
Diamondbacks
7
Diamondbacks
7
Twins
4
Orioles
6
Braves
7
Royals
6
Cubs
3
Red Sox
6
Mets
7
Giants
4
Astros
3
Tigers
6
Giants
7
25 tied with
3
Mariners
3
Yankees
6
26 tied with
6
11 tied with
2
Giants
6
13 tied with
5 Starting pitcher ranks Hitter ratings
Week 1: March 30-April 5
Overall LHB RHB SB
Braves
10.0
Braves
10.0
Phillies
10.0
Athletics
10.0
Phillies
9.0
Tigers
10.0
Mets
9.1
White Sox
10.0
Mets
8.0
Athletics
9.0
Braves
8.9
Mets
10.0
Tigers
7.9
Rangers
8.7
Mariners
7.6
Yankees
10.0
Blue Jays
7.7
Blue Jays
8.6
Red Sox
7.3
Blue Jays
10.0
Mariners
7.5
Mariners
8.3
Blue Jays
7.0
Marlins
9.8