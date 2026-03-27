Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Patrick, Peterson among top streaming options

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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Pitchers to stream on Saturday

David Peterson is the slate's top streamer, and No. 2 overall pitcher. The New York Mets entertain the Pittsburgh Pirates, so Peterson benefits from one of the top pitching venues in the league. The Pirates upgraded their offense in the offseason, but the main additions were Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn, both left-handed batters and Peterson is a southpaw. He threw 76 pitches in his final Grapefruit League tuneup, so Peterson should have no trouble pitching at least five frames.

Cade Horton is a great example of where "number-scouting" doesn't always tell the whole story. He posted a 2.67 ERA last season, but his 4.27 xFIP and 4.26 SIERA warn of impending regression. His .258 BABIP and 78.3% left on base rate are obvious victims. Last season, he recorded a modest 20.4% strikeout rate. Scouts and talent evaluators are confident that Horton will improve in that area, which will help mitigate regression. Suggesting he'll repeat last season's ERA is overly optimistic, but expecting a mark closer to last season's estimators is just as foolhardy. Horton opens the season against the Washington Nationals and their suspect lineup.

Recommending streaming a pitcher at home in a hitter's haven is usually misguided advice. One exception is Milwaukee Brewers starters in American Family Field as the club has earned the reputation for developing solid arms. Chad Patrick is an example, and he'll face the Chicago White Sox at home. He fanned 127 in 119 2/3 innings last season, and there should be some punchouts in a lineup that struck out 20 times on Opening Day, but none from Munetaka Murakami.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

Aaron Nola pitched well for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, but he's coming off a subpar season and struggled in his final Grapefruit League outing, yielding three runs on six hits and three walks in just four frames. Spring stats generally don't mean much from veteran pitchers, but Nola needs to show that last season is the exception. He opens the season at home against the Texas Rangers and their formidable lineup.

Hitters to stream on Saturday