Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Paddack, Cabrera look for fresh start

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Last season, Cody Ponce won the pitching triple crown with Korean Baseball Organization's Hanwha Eagles. He spent the prior three seasons in Japan, which followed a career 5.86 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 55 1/3 inning with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Blue Jays were impressed enough to sign the 31-year-old right-hander to a three-year, $30 million deal to return to MLB. His Toronto Blue Jays debut comes at home against the Colorado Rockies. While the visitors improved their lineup with Jake McCathy and T.J. Rumfield, they're still below average, especially away from Coors Field.

For almost three months last season, Edward Cabrera was one of the best pitchers in the game, sporting a 1.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings for the Miami Marlins. He was acquired by the Chicago Cubs, who hope the righty can display consistent form all season. He draws a favorable opponent in his home debut, facing the Los Angeles Angels in Wrigley Field.

Chris Paddack began last season with the Minnesota Twins, recording a 3.53 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over his 71 1/3 innings, but he faltered over the second half, especially after being dealt to the Detroit Tigers. The Marlins are hoping they signed the first half version as Paddack will get a fresh start. He begins the season with a favorable home date against a below-average Chicago White Sox lineup.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Last season's 3.54 ERA and 1.18 WHIP were nearly identical to Luis Castillo's five-year marks. However, his xFIP and SIERA were career worsts, as was his strikeout rate, which fell for the second straight season. A rebound is possible, but temper enthusiasm as Castillo's velocity tumbled for the third year in a row. His spring training schedule lines him up to open on Monday, which is an odd break considering he'll face the New York Yankees instead of opening over the weekend against the Cleveland Guardians. After a stretch of being one of the most productive fantasy starters, Castillo has dropped into the streaming range, and this is not a favorable matchup, despite working in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

Hitters to stream on Monday