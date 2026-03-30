Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Matchups bode well for Taillon, Scherzer

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points ( FPTS ), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed).

Jameson Taillon is limited to home starts, especially early in the season when Wrigley Field plays big with the cooler temperatures and the wind blowing in. The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels, and while Mike Trout has seemingly found the fountain of youth and Zach Neto is an under-the-radar star, the visitors' lineup isn't daunting.

There was a chance that the Toronto Blue Jays would ease Max Scherzer into action early in the season, but with injuries to Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber, the future Hall of Famer opens the season in the rotation and draws a favorable matchup at home against the Colorado Rockies. Scherzer threw 75 pitches in his final Grapefruit League effort, finishing the spring with 13 2/3 scoreless stanzas, though he fanned only nine and issued four walks during that span.

With Braxton Garrett continuing to recover from internal brace surgery with Triple-A Jacksonville, Janson Junk opens the season in the Miami Marlins rotation. He sports a modest strikeout rate but exhibits solid command and control, limiting walks and home runs. His first start of the year is a juicy matchup at home against the Chicago White Sox. The visitors are gradually improving, but most of the upgrades are on the pitching side; the lineup is still one of the least productive in the league.

For much of the spring, the San Diego Padres were quiet, appearing to head into the season with holes in their rotation. As they have done for the past few years, the club swooped in late, signing Walker Buehler, Griffin Canning and German Marquez. While it would have been intriguing to see how Marquez would have fared outside of Coors Field in his prime, the 31-year-old righty still has gas left in the tank. His first start for the Padres is in Petco Park against the struggling San Francisco Giants.