        <
        >

          Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Add Jack Leiter before matchup with Reds

          Jack Leiter of the Texas Rangers had eight strikeouts over six innings in his first start this season. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

          Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

          Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

          Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league
          ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

          Pitchers to stream on Sunday

          • If Jack Leiter's first start is any indication, the Texas Rangers' righty is poised to build on last season's breakthrough. He opened the year with a quality start, allowing just two runs while walking one and striking out eight over six innings. His second start is a home affair against a Cincinnati Reds offense sporting a below-average wOBA and an above-average strikeout rate.

          • Parker Messick catches a break due to Sunday's weather in northeast Ohio expected to be chilly, with game-time temperatures in the 40s, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago Cubs in an interleague affair. Messick kept the mighty Dodgers in check in his 2026 debut and will now face another solid lineup, but it should be under favorable pitching conditions.

          • Nick Martinez and the Tampa Bay Rays must focus for one more game before their long-awaited return to Tropicana Field. The right-hander will enjoy a favorable setting on the road in chilly Minneapolis against the Minnesota Twins. He relies more on command and control than swing-and-miss, but Martinez will face a lineup with a high strikeout rate.

          • Chris Bassitt had a rough debut for the Baltimore Orioles, yielding four runs on six hits and three walks with only three strikeouts at home against the Texas Rangers. He'll seek to rebound on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates and their revamped lineup. The hosts added Ryan O'Hearn, Brandon Lowe, Marcell Ozuna and rookie Konnor Griffin, but there are still holes for a veteran like Bassitt to navigate.

          Hitters to stream on Sunday