Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Povich, Painter and prime pitching picks

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

• With Zach Eflin seeking a second opinion on his sore right elbow, the Baltimore Orioles called up Cade Povich from Triple-A Norfolk to start the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Povich's first start with the Tides was a mixed bag, as he punched out eight without a walk in five innings but yielded five runs on six hits, two of which left the yard. He faces a team with the second-highest strikeout rate on the young season.

• Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler tossed 4 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings in his 2026 debut, but he walked six while recording six strikeouts. Expect better control in his second start, a home affair against the San Diego Padres.

• Andrew Painter came as advertised in his inaugural major league start, fanning eight with only one free pass over 5 1/3 frames. He yielded just four hits and one earned run. His second start comes on the road, with the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the San Francisco Giants. Painter faces a team that is averaging the fewest runs per game through Saturday's action.

• Casey Mize was dominant in his opener, striking out nine over six innings in a quality start. He's in a good spot for another high-strikeout effort with the Detroit Tigers visiting the Minnesota Twins in an AL Central matchup. The Twins are fanning at the sixth-highest rate in MLB.

Hitters to stream on Monday

• The Washington Nationals are in a rare favorable position with a home date against Andre Pallante and the St. Louis Cardinals. The righty won his first game with five scoreless stanzas, but he recorded only three strikeouts with three walks. Lineups are generally able to put the ball in play against Pallante, benefitting Daylen Lile, Joey Wiemer, Luis Garcia Jr., and Brady House.

• Every other season, the Houston Astros visit Coors Field. It will be fun to watch Yordan Alvarez face the Colorado Rockies' pitching staff, but he's not available in any ESPN leagues. However, Christian Walker, Carlos Correa, Cam Smith, Jake Meyers, and Joey Loperfido will benefit from facing Ryan Feltner, one of the weakest starters regardless of venue.