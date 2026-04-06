Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Optimism for Taj Bradley, Noah Cameron

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

• Questions surrounded Noah Cameron in draft season as he was coming off a stellar rookie campaign for the Kansas City Royals, albeit fueled by a low BABIP and a high left-on-base rate that were poised for regression. Would improved skills help mitigate an impending ERA and WHIP correction, and how would the new dimensions in Kauffman Stadium affect the second-year left-hander? One home start is clearly not enough to answer these questions, but it's fair to say that allowing just one run over five innings with five strikeouts is encouraging. Next up is a road date with the Cleveland Guardians and their below-average lineup, where Cameron will enjoy the platoon edge over Chase DeLauter.

• Cautious optimism describes Taj Bradley's two starts for the Minnesota Twins as he's sporting a 0.87 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 10 1/3 innings. He's fanned 11, but he's also walked four, and spotty control is Bradley's primary issue. However, three walks came in his 2026 opener; he issued just one free pass over six frames in his last outing. Tuesday poses a good test with the Detroit Tigers visiting Target Field, but there is some swing-and-miss potential in the visitors' lineup.

• Don't get enthralled with Reynaldo Lopez's 1.64 ERA over his first two outings: his 5.05 xFIP and 5.06 SIERA better reflect a modest 14.3% strikeout rate and yielding two homers in 11 frames. That said, the Atlanta Braves will likely be favored, and Lopez faces a lineup with the fourth highest strikeout rate in the league.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

• Aaron Civale is historically generous with the long ball, and the New York Yankees are poised to take advantage when the Athletics visit the Bronx. Giancarlo Stanton leads the way, with left-handed batters Trent Grisham, Austin Wells and Ryan McMahon all candidates to send one into the short right field porch.

• The temperatures will be a bit cool in the mid-50s at game time in Coors Field, but that shouldn't deter either the Colorado Rockies or Houston Astros from putting points on the board. The hosts will send lefty Kyle Freeland to the hill, so the right-handed contingent of the visitors is in the most favorable spot. It's not certain whether Isaac Paredes will be back from the bereavement list, but Christian Walker, Carlos Correa, Cam Smith and Brice Matthews all line up for a productive evening.