Fantasy baseball prospect watch: Konnor Griffin's here, who's next?

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The Pittsburgh Pirates waited roughly one week into the 2026 season to promote acknowledged top prospect SS Konnor Griffin to the major leagues. Now, fantasy managers may be wondering about the next future superstar to grace our fantasy rosters. Griffin, 19, played in five Triple-A contests before getting the call, hitting .438/.571/.625 for Indianapolis. He went 1-for-9 during his debut weekend against the Baltimore Orioles. Hey, hitting a baseball at the top level is hard!

Using ESPN standard-league roster rates as our guide (and ranking order), here are the next 10 hitters set to make the jump to MLB, along with one analyst's thoughts. Perhaps the next Konnor Griffin lurks!

It seems very likely we will see Colt Emerson in Seattle this season, but it may not be until the summer. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Emerson, 20, made news last week by agreeing to an eight-year, $95 million contract, certainly giving the impression he may be the American League's version of Griffin in terms of swiftness of promotion -- and perhaps future production. The Mariners, however, even after just missing their first trip to the World Series last fall and remaining a legitimate contender to do so in 2026, may not be in a hurry to promote Emerson to the big club. SS J.P. Crawford is their longest-tenured player, and he remains productive. Emerson has a .758 OPS through seven Triple-A games this season, albeit with 10 strikeouts and nary a walk. Keep Emerson rostered in ESPN leagues, but be patient. It may be a few months.

Bazzana, 23, played in 26 Triple-A games last season and is off to a rather slow start for Columbus in 2026, hitting a mere .212/.316/.394 through 39 plate appearances. Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, has not produced big minor league numbers for, well, any category, including power. As such, fantasy managers may be overrating him just a bit. Brayan Rocchio, currently handling second base for the Guardians, certainly isn't blocking him. Even if we see Bazzana in the majors soon, optimistic managers should not expect Griffin- or Emerson-like impact.

Eldridge, 21, is the lone hitter on this list to have already debuted in the majors, as he went 3-for-28 over 10 games last season. Fantasy managers thought he might win the team's 1B or DH role this spring, but alas, he did not. Eldridge is hitting .281/.477/.375 for Triple-A Sacramento. The power potential is real and it shouldn't be long before the Giants promote him again. Also, note that Eldridge is not yet eligible at 1B in fantasy leagues for 2026.

De Vries, 19, is batting .200/.385/.200 for Double-A Midland after playing 21 games at that level late last season. He should be on the move to Triple-A soon and, even as a teenager, the Athletics may give him the chance to face big league pitching later this season if his numbers (and opportunity) warrant. Just don't expect it. The Athletics will likely be quite patient.

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Clark, 21, is off to a fantastic start in his first stint with Triple-A Toledo, hitting .367/.474/.567 in eight games, with seven walks and just two strikeouts. A left-handed hitter and the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, Clark hasn't shown much power yet, though scouts think it is pending. The walks and stolen base potential are already there. The Tigers, seeking their third consecutive playoff berth, seem set in the outfield with Riley Greene, Parker Meadows and Kerry Carpenter (all left-handed hitters, too). Still, all it takes is one injury to create opportunity. One could debate that Clark belongs at the top of any list for immediate fantasy relevance among hitting prospects still in the minors.

Jenkins, 21, selected two picks after Clark in 2023, is earning a reputation for struggling to stay on the field, as leg injuries have held him back for several seasons. Jenkins is back at Triple-A St. Paul, hitting .200/.333/.200 through six games and, unlike Clark, the Twins are not likely to contend this season -- potentially differentiating the Jenkins timeline. Let's see Jenkins play a full season before coveting him in fantasy.

Condon, 22, intrigued fantasy managers this spring because the Rockies seemed to have little idea what they were doing at first base. Ultimately, Condon was probably always on his way to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he is slashing .389/.500/.778 through five games, with a pair of home runs. Condon, a right-handed hitter with power, probably will not need a full season with the Isotopes and he isn't blocked by the likes of current Rockies TJ Rumfield and Troy Johnston. Condon may become a relevant fantasy option before the All-Star break, at least for when the Rockies play at home.

Not yet even 19, Jesus Made may well spend all of 2026 in the minors. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Made, 18, is back at Double-A Biloxi. He had four hits this past Sunday, with a home run, a walk and a stolen base. Yes, Brewers fans are salivating over this top prospect. The current left side of their infield generally features Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo, but that trio is not the reason Made may spend all of 2026 in the minors. Made turns 19 in May, but like Griffin in Pittsburgh, he looks like a generational prospect. Still, the Brewers may be aggressive. Made is coveted in dynasty/keeper formats for a reason.

Jones, 24, is back at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after clubbing 19 home runs in 67 games for the RailRiders in 2025. After eight games there this year, Jones is hitting .212 with a pair of home runs, but also with three walks versus 19 strikeouts (in 37 PAs!). That plate discipline figures to be a big problem in the big leagues. The Yankees don't even have room for OF Jasson Dominguez (off to a .379/.455/.655 start at Triple-A), so we may not see Jones for a while. Optimistic fantasy managers may be misreading this situation.

Waldschmidt, 23, was another candidate to make the team's Opening Day roster because there were outfield injuries, and he hit .302/.348/.488 over 46 PAs in spring training. Alas, he went to Triple-A anyway, where he is hitting .257/.395/.429 through nine games and 43 PAs. Perhaps none of the Triple-A numbers through just a week or so mean much, but if a player really thrives, it may push a franchise to promote the player sooner rather than later. The Diamondbacks are currently without injured OFs Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (knee) and Jordan Lawlar (wrist) and they utilize a rotating DH. If Waldschmidt hits well in April, he should get the call, so let's be prepared for that.

What about pitchers?

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage (53.8% rostered) is the only current "prospect" (both young and eligible for the Rookie of the Year award) rostered in more fantasy leagues than Emerson, although this situation is different than all the others. Yesavage, 22, made only three MLB starts late last regular season, then he thrived in the playoffs. The Blue Jays are dealing with myriad injuries to their rotation and Yesavage, on the mend from a shoulder impingement and not really a minor leaguer anymore, should be back with the Blue Jays this month.

The next batch of starting pitcher prospects are more like the top hitters, nestled in the minors and rostered in no more than 1.5% ESPN leagues (Boston Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle, New York Mets RHP Jonah Tong, Miami Marlins LHPs Robby Snelling and Thomas White). Pitchers are always on different timetables than hitters and, even when they reach the majors, they are far from guaranteed to aid fantasy managers because they are handled with the utmost of care. When in doubt -- and when it isn't Paul Skenes -- go with the young hitters first.