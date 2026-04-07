Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Matchups help Warren, Peterson stand out

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday
Pitchers to stream on Wednesday
Hopefully, the third time is a charm for David Peterson when he takes the hill for the New York Mets' home tilt with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran lefty struggled in his first two starts, yielding five earned runs in just 9 2/3 innings with only eight strikeouts. Peterson will face a lineup sporting the fourth-worst wOBA so far, in part because the Diamondbacks are playing without Jordan Lawlar, Pavin Smith, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Carlos Santana.
On the other hand, Will Warren has rewarded those streaming him with only three earned runs allowed in his first 10 frames, adding nine strikeouts. He'll get the call when the Athletics face the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Warren faces a lineup that is neck-and-neck with the Colorado Rockies for the highest strikeout rate in MLB.
Grant Holmes is coming off a quality start, throwing six scoreless frames with just one hit allowed against the Diamondbacks. However, he struck out just four with three free passes. The Atlanta Braves are still on the road, in the midst of an interleague series with the Los Angeles Angels. An already struggling lineup could be without Mike Trout after he was hit on the hand by a pitch on Sunday. The slugger was unable to play on Monday.
Joey Cantillo rebounded from a rough opener with a solid outing against the potent Chicago Cubs, limiting them to just one earned run over 5 1/3 innings, fanning six while issuing just two bases on balls. The temperature at Progressive Field will be warmer than it was for Tuesday's matinee between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals, but Cantillo's matchup is still favorable for this AL Central affair.
Hitters to stream on Wednesday
Granted, facing the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs is a challenging way to begin the season, but Miles Mikolas surrendered 15 runs over 9 1/3 combined innings. The Washington Nationals host the St. Louis Cardinals in a late afternoon matinee, and even though the Cardinals' lineup isn't as daunting as the other two, several of their hitters line up for a productive afternoon. JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, Ivan Herrera and Nolan Gorman are the primary options.
With Cade Horton and Matthew Boyd on the IL, the Cubs have added Colin Rea to their starting rotation. Both of his appearances have been at least three innings, so tossing five frames should be possible, but the bigger issue is that historically, Rea has been generous with the long ball. Horton faces the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field, and even though the venue favors pitchers, the Rays have some hitters capable of leaving the yard. Jonathan Aranda is the main target, followed by Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley.