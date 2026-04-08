Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Seth Lugo should continue solid start

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Jack Flaherty 's control has been uncharacteristically poor to begin the season. His strikeouts are also down, but his velocity is normal, so it's likely just a slow start. His struggles have dropped his rostership to just over 50%, so it's worth checking on his availability when the Detroit Tigers visit the Minnesota Twins. There is some risk, as the Twins sport the fourth-highest walk rate so far, but they also strike out at an elevated pace and have a below-average wOBA.

It's only two outings, but it's still encouraging that Seth Lugo has walked just two batters in 11 1/3 innings after his walk rate ballooned last season. Overall, he's off to a solid start with a chance for another strong effort with a home date against the Chicago White Sox, who are tied for fifth-fewest runs per game.

It has been a curious start to the season for Ryan Weathers . High pitch counts have limited him to just eight frames, but he has fanned 11 and walked five in that span. On Thursday, the New York Yankees lefty squares off against the Athletics, who tote the highest strikeout rate in the league into Yankee Stadium. They also have one of the lowest walk rates, setting Weathers up for his first productive game of the season.

Randy Vasquez opened the season with a pair of quality starts, allowing just one run and eight hits over 12 stanzas. He has punched out 11 while issuing just four free passes. Not only has he gained a tick on his four-seamer, but he's also throwing it more while cutting back on cutters and sinkers. The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies, giving Vasquez a great chance to maintain his early-season form. The Rockies, with the league's fourth-highest strikeout rate, must contend with one of the best pitching parks in the league.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

With the Athletics starting lefty Jeffrey Springs, the New York Yankees will revert to their heavy right-handed lineup. Amed Rosario and Paul Goldschmidt will likely get the start, while Giancarlo Stanton enjoys the platoon edge from the cleanup spot.

Hitters to avoid on Thursday