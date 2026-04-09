Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Holmes, Imai keep building on solid starts

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

After a pair of solid road starts to begin the season, Clay Holmes will take the hill in Queens when the New York Mets host the Athletics. Holmes has given up just two runs in 12 2/3 innings, but he has a modest nine strikeouts and five walks. The Athletics continue to sport the league's highest strikeout rate and could be without one of their best hitters, with Brent Rooker leaving yesterday's game early after taking a hard swing and walking off the field with the club trainer.

Tatsuya Imai rebounded from a rough debut with nine punchouts in 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics. Not only does he throw a four-seam fastball with deceptive run, but his slider breaks in the opposite direction from usual for a right-hander, as it crowds righties while fading away from left-handers. He's set to take on the Seattle Mariners in an AL West road affair. The Mariners sport the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the league.

Shane Baz struggled in his debut for the Baltimore Orioles but bounced back in his next outing, limiting the Pittsburgh Pirates to one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings, fanning five. However, a high pitch count due to three walks and a hit batsman forced him out of the game one out shy of a quality start. Next up is a home matchup with the San Francisco Giants. The visitors are averaging the fourth-fewest runs per game in the league.

Connelly Early has been a bit wild in his first two starts of the season, as he's walked six with two wild pitches over 9 1/3 innings. However, he's recorded 10 strikeouts and hasn't allowed a homer, so he's escaped with a 2.89 ERA. On Friday, he'll benefit from pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium when the Boston Red Sox visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hitters to stream on Friday