Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Grant Holmes has edge vs. Marlins

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

High pitch counts have twice prevented Will Warren from going the requisite five innings to be credited with a win. In a combined nine frames over those outings, he yielded only three earned runs but walked five to go along with eight punchouts. In the other game, Warren lasted 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Something has to give on Monday when the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels. The visitors bring the second-highest strikeout rate and the sixth-highest walk rate into the Bronx.

Grant Holmes ' surface stats are misleading, as a high left-on-base rate results in his ERA estimators landing around two runs higher than his actual 2.55 mark, and a low BABIP has deflated his WHIP. Quirks like this are common after just three starts. More telling is a modest 14 strikeouts with eight walks in 17 2/3 innings. On the other hand, Holmes' combined swinging and called strikes are higher than last year, but his strikeout rate is down 5.3 percentage points. More strikeouts will help fend off inevitable BABIP and left-on-base regression. On Monday, he has a favorable matchup with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Miami Marlins.

Mike Burrows has yet to live up to the hype he received in drafting season, though his xFIP and SIERA are well over a run better than his actual 5.63 ERA. He relies heavily on spin in his five-pitch repertoire, and the Houston Astros specialize in refining pitchers of this ilk, so expect Burrows to improve as the season progresses. Next up is a road date with the Seattle Mariners and the fourth-lowest wOBA in the young season.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Eury Perez is off to a sluggish start to the season, with nine walks and four homers allowed over his three outings, spanning 16 innings. He is too talented not to come around, but in leagues with games started limits, leaving him on reserve for this early-week road matchup is the safe play. This is the busiest week of the season to date, so there will be ample chances to deploy the maximum number of starters. The Marlins visit the Braves, so Perez faces a lineup with the fourth-highest wOBA, fueled by the second-highest home run rate and fourth-lowest strikeout rate in the league.

Hitters to stream on Monday