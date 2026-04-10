        <
        >

          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 3: April 13-19

          Bryan Woo has been Seattle's top arm and he is set to make two starts during the week. Stacy Revere/Getty Images
          • Tristan H. CockcroftApr 10, 2026, 04:09 PM
            Close
              Tristan H. Cockcroft is senior writer for fantasy baseball and football at ESPN. Tristan is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He is also a two-time LABR and three-time Tout Wars champion.
            Follow on X

          Fantasy baseball's Week 3 is a busier one for you AL-only fantasy baseball players, as among the 10 teams scheduled to play on all seven days, eight hail from the American League. All 30 teams are scheduled for at least six games.

          Wednesday is Jackie Robinson Day, with all 30 major league teams scheduled to play. Among the highlights are the New York Mets at the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on ESPN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani currently aligns to start that game for the Dodgers.

          Lineup lock times

          Scheduling quirks

          Starting pitcher ranks

          Hitter ratings