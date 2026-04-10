Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 3: April 13-19

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 3 is a busier one for you AL-only fantasy baseball players, as among the 10 teams scheduled to play on all seven days, eight hail from the American League. All 30 teams are scheduled for at least six games.

Wednesday is Jackie Robinson Day, with all 30 major league teams scheduled to play. Among the highlights are the New York Mets at the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on ESPN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani currently aligns to start that game for the Dodgers.

Lineup lock times

Week 3 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, April 13 10 4:10 PM 1 Tuesday, April 14 15 6:35 PM 0 Wednesday, April 15 15 12:35 PM 3 Thursday, April 16 10 12:35 PM 7 Friday, April 17 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, April 18 15 1:35 PM 8 Sunday, April 19 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 3: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP 10 tied with 7 Athletics 7 Twins 5 7 tied with 6 Yankees 7 Tigers 4 Pirates 7 Yankees 4 Astros 6 5 tied with 3 Twins 6 Phillies 6

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings