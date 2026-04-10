Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 3: April 13-19

Fantasy baseball's Week 3 is a busier one for you AL-only fantasy baseball players, as among the 10 teams scheduled to play on all seven days, eight hail from the American League. All 30 teams are scheduled for at least six games.
Wednesday is Jackie Robinson Day, with all 30 major league teams scheduled to play. Among the highlights are the New York Mets at the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on ESPN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani currently aligns to start that game for the Dodgers.