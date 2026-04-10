Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: McCullers, Senga lead streaming pitchers

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

What happens when one of the year's early strikeout rate leaders faces a lineup striking out at the second-highest clip in the early season? Kodai Senga will answer the question when the New York Mets host the Athletics. Aside from working in one of the best pitching venues in the league, Senga will face a team with one of MLB's lowest walk rates, and control is the right-hander's chief issue.

Michael Wacha will get his first official look at the renovated Kauffman Stadium when the Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox. As a fly ball pitcher, Wacha could yield more home runs with the closer and shorter outfield walls, but the White Sox lineup is below average in terms of power.

After dominating the Boston Red Sox in his 2026 opener, Lance McCullers Jr. struggled in his second outing, allowing three runs on five hits in four frames to the Athletics, fanning four with three walks. He's in a favorable spot for a rebound with a road date against the Seattle Mariners and the league's lowest wOBA to begin the season.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

One of the toughest decisions facing a fantasy manager is whether to bench a solid yet struggling starting pitcher, especially for what should be a favorable home matchup. On Saturday, Emmet Sheehan squares off against the Texas Rangers in Chavez Ravine. In points leagues, the chance for a win tips the scales in Sheehan's favor. For example, in his last outing, Sheehan allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings with only two strikeouts, but he picked up the win. In rotisserie or head-to-head category scoring, using Sheehan revolves around the team's situation. With five walks and two wild pitches over his first two starts spanning nine stanzas, stashing Sheehan on reserve until he exhibits better control is defensible.

Hitters to stream on Saturday