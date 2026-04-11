Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Scherzer, Painter look to bounce back

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Noah Cameron is set to make his second start at the renovated Kauffman Stadium. He allowed just one run in five frames in his 2026 home debut. At some point, homers will pick up with the altered dimensions, but so far this season, the average fly ball distance is three feet shorter than at the same time last season, benefiting fly ball pitchers like Cameron. Adding to his appeal is facing a lineup averaging the second fewest runs per game in the league.

Max Scherzer left his last start early with forearm tendinitis but has been cleared to take the hill when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Minnesota Twins. He recorded a quality start in his opener but left his second outing after completing just two frames. The Twins' offense is off to a surprisingly solid start, averaging the eighth most runs per game in MLB, but they're also striking out at the seventh highest clip.

After an impressive major league debut featuring eight strikeouts with just one walk in 5 1/3 innings, Andrew Painter gave up nine hits over four innings in his next outing, but only four of the knocks registered an exit velocity over 95 mph. For the season, the Philadelphia Phillies rookie sports a stingy 27.1% HardHit%. On Sunday, Painter draws the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. He'll face a lineup that puts the ball in play, but with the seventh lowest HardHit% on the young season.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Hitters to avoid on Sunday