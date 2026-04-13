Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Start Weathers vs. Angels, add Pirates for offense

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
After a pair of short outings, Ryan Weathers logged eight innings in his last outing. Despite allowing just one earned run on seven hits with seven strikeouts, he was credited with the loss. The lefty will try to break into the win column when the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels in the Bronx. The Angels are one of the most patient teams in the league, but there is also elevated strikeout potential for Weathers.
Jeffrey Springs has recorded two straight quality starts, and they came against a couple of formidable lineups: at home against the Houston Astros and on the road facing the Yankees. Next up is an AL West home affair with the Texas Rangers. Injuries have kept the Rangers' offense under wraps, as they enter the week scoring the ninth-fewest runs per game in the league, buoyed by the sixth-highest strikeout rate.
Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller is already trying to post his fourth quality start, but he'll face a Washington Nationals lineup averaging the second-most runs per game in the league. Keller's control and command are typically solid, but his strikeouts are down. However, his swinging-plus-called-strike rate is higher than last season, while his strikeout rate is down six points, suggesting more punchouts are coming.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
After opening the season with a pair of short outings, Mick Abel recorded a quality start in his last effort, but he still walked three batters in six stanzas, giving him 10 walks over his first 13 1/3 innings. The Boston Red Sox offense is showing signs of life heading into a road matchup with the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox's slow start has kept the rostership of some quality bats low. Willson Contreras and Trevor Story are the main targets, with Ceddanne Rafaela, Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer also candidates to break out against Abel and a vulnerable bullpen.
Giving up 11 runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers is going to leave an indelible mark on Miles Mikolas' ledger, but he didn't pitch well in his other two outings either. The Pirates host the Nationals, putting the spotlight on the home team's bats. Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe are likely rostered in deeper leagues but could be available in some 10-team leagues. Spencer Horwitz and the red-hot Nick Yorke are also in play.