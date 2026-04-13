Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Start Weathers vs. Angels, add Pirates for offense

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

After a pair of short outings, Ryan Weathers logged eight innings in his last outing. Despite allowing just one earned run on seven hits with seven strikeouts, he was credited with the loss. The lefty will try to break into the win column when the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels in the Bronx. The Angels are one of the most patient teams in the league, but there is also elevated strikeout potential for Weathers.

Jeffrey Springs has recorded two straight quality starts, and they came against a couple of formidable lineups: at home against the Houston Astros and on the road facing the Yankees. Next up is an AL West home affair with the Texas Rangers. Injuries have kept the Rangers' offense under wraps, as they enter the week scoring the ninth-fewest runs per game in the league, buoyed by the sixth-highest strikeout rate.

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller is already trying to post his fourth quality start, but he'll face a Washington Nationals lineup averaging the second-most runs per game in the league. Keller's control and command are typically solid, but his strikeouts are down. However, his swinging-plus-called-strike rate is higher than last season, while his strikeout rate is down six points, suggesting more punchouts are coming.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday