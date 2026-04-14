Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Spencer Arrighetti looks to provide lift

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty is slow out of the gate, but he showed signs of returning to form in his last outing, and his velocity is in line with his usual levels. His walks are uncharacteristically high. They're up across the league, but Flaherty's 16.7% walk rate is especially bloated. Flaherty's opponent at Comerica Park on Wednesday is the Kansas City Royals, whose lineup exhibits average patience but sports the seventh-lowest wOBA in the league.

The Houston Astros have a problem with Hunter Brown, Tatsuya Imai and Cristian Javier all on the IL. They're hoping Spencer Arrighetti can give their rotation a much-needed boost against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park. The promotion from Triple-A Sugar Land wasn't solely out of desperation, as Arrighetti posted a 1.26 ERA and 0.78 WHIP and 20 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings. He'll face a below-average offense with the second-highest strikeout rate in MLB on Wednesday.

It has been an uneven start to the season for Slade Cecconi, as his second start was a gem, but it was sandwiched between two subpar efforts. However, his underlying metrics are encouraging, and Wednesday brings a favorable matchup against a not-so-daunting St. Louis Cardinals lineup at pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Normally, the bullet point is used for heavily-rostered starting pitchers with a non-favorable matchup. Wednesday is a rare instance of warning against what feels like a trap game for Luis Gil when the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels. It's not captured by the rankings because they (correctly) rely more on history than short-term trends, so call this a gut call. Gil struggles with control, but he misses plenty of bats and generally keeps the ball in the yard. In his 2026 debut last week, Gil walked three, had a hit batsman and a wild pitch in just four innings. His debut was not delayed by injury, but rather because the Yankees didn't need a fifth starter for a couple of weeks. In his sole appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gil walked four in 4 2/3 innings. The Angels at home should be a favorable matchup, but they are the fourth-most patient offense and have the fifth-highest home run rate in the majors.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday