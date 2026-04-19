Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Seth Lugo tops streaming options

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday
Pitchers to stream on Monday
After struggling with control and command last year, Seth Lugo has rebounded with three quality starts in his first four outings this season. Next up is a favorable home date when the Kansas City Royals open a series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles' lineup strikes out at an above-average clip while hitting homers at a below-average rate, feeding into Lugo's strengths.
Nationals Park often favors offense, but Monday it is set to aid pitchers, especially righty Reynaldo Lopez. It will be chilly with the wind blowing in when the Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals. The home team's offense is averaging the third-most runs per game, but they've benefited from a high BABIP and above-average batting average with runners in scoring position. Countering that is a Braves defense that is among the league leaders in outs above average, defensive runs saved and BABIP allowed.
Not only will Slade Cecconi face a makeshift Houston Astros lineup, but the Cleveland Guardians right-hander also benefits from chilly temperatures and the wind blowing in at Progressive Field. The visitors will be without Jeremy Pena, Joey Loperfido and Jake Meyers, plus Nick Allen and Isaac are playing through nagging injuries. Cecconi has yet to match last season's breakthrough season, but he continues to be among the league leaders in inducing the slowest bat speeds.
Pitchers to avoid on Monday
It will be chilly in Fenway Park for the annual 11:05 a.m. ET Patriots' Day game, with the wind blowing out to right field. Assuming the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers set their alarms early, starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Kyle Bradish could be in for a long day. They're both solid arms, but each is struggling to begin the season. With the conditions favoring offense, the safe play is to look elsewhere for pitching points.
Hitters to stream on Monday
They may move around the order, but six of the nine hitters in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup play nearly every day, with the other three spots consisting of a platoon. They might hit toward the bottom of the lineup, but with the Colorado Rockies starting lefty Jose Quintana, Santiago Espinal, Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland are in play to fortify a Monday lineup that may have holes due to the 10-game docket.