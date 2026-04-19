Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Seth Lugo tops streaming options

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

It will be chilly in Fenway Park for the annual 11:05 a.m. ET Patriots' Day game, with the wind blowing out to right field. Assuming the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers set their alarms early, starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Kyle Bradish could be in for a long day. They're both solid arms, but each is struggling to begin the season. With the conditions favoring offense, the safe play is to look elsewhere for pitching points.

Hitters to stream on Monday