Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Steven Matz positioned for success

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
Those hesitant to start Merrill Kelly when he came off the IL last week missed out on a win, but Kelly fanned only three batters with four walks in 5 1/3 innings. There is no reason to keep him on the bench for his second start when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Chicago White Sox. Kelly takes on a lineup averaging the fifth-fewest runs per game and the third-highest strikeout rate in the league.
It's hard to imagine a team with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton struggling against left-handers, but they have recorded the eighth-highest strikeout rate and the 12th-lowest wOBA with a southpaw on the hill. Fenway Park can be challenging for lefties, but the game-time temperature when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees will be in the high 40s with a crosswind that will prevent fly balls from carrying. Connelly Early is coming off his first quality start of the season.
After struggling in his Tampa Bay Rays debut, Steven Matz posted a 2.76 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and just five walks over his next three starts, spanning 16 1/3 innings. With the club on the road for the first three series of the season, Matz only has one home start at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field. He's set for his second against the Cincinnati Reds, who have the second-highest strikeout rate facing lefties.
Be it as a traditional starter or bulk reliever, Carmen Mlodzinski is set to take the hill on the road in Arlington when the Pittsburgh Pirates challenge the Texas Rangers. Mlodzinski has excelled as the primary pitcher and will face the lineup with the highest strikeout rate against right-handers.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
The Toronto Blue Jays' patchwork rotation is forced to give the ball to lefty Patrick Corbin in Anaheim for a series against the Los Angeles Angels. With warmer temperatures, Jorge Soler and Jo Adell are two of the slate's best pickups, especially for power.
Hitters to avoid on Tuesday
The New York Mets caught a break when Mick Abel was placed on the IL, as the Minnesota Twins youngster was finally showing why he was a top prospect. The forecast calls for cold temperatures, with the already run-suppressing Citi Field favoring pitchers even more. Simeon Woods Richardson is being moved up a day, but even with beneficial conditions, he's too risky to trust. That said, avoiding Mets hitters in this scenario makes sense. This starts at the top with Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette and extends to the rest of the lineup, especially potential streamers Brett Baty and Carson Benge.