Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Shane Baz seeing success with cutter

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Jacob Lopez is slow out of the gate with 13 walks and three homers allowed in 13 innings while striking out only 11. While looking elsewhere for a streamer is understandable, Lopez enjoys a favorable matchup with the Athletics hosting the Texas Rangers. History suggests that the southpaw will start fanning more while walking fewer hitters, and on Thursday he faces one of the least patient lineups that also strikes out at an elevated clip.

After opening the season with a gem against the Boston Red Sox, Lance McCullers Jr . has been inefficient in his next two efforts, walking five with eight strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings. However, under the hood, his pitching metrics are encouraging. The veteran right-hander lines up for a rebound effort at home against the Colorado Rockies, who sport the third-highest strikeout rate in the league for away games.

It's just three starts spanning 16 frames, but Shane Baz 's pitch mix in his first season with the Baltimore Orioles is different from what he used with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's throwing fewer four-seam fastballs and changeups while increasing his cutters and knuckle curves. Last season, his cutter and knuckle curve registered the highest Stuff+ marks of his repertoire, but they're both down a bit this season. Look for Baz to feature his cutter Thursday on the road against the Cleveland Guardians when he faces a lineup with the fifth-lowest wOBA in the league against the offering.

Foster Griffin's 1.76 ERA is artificially low as he's benefiting from a .214 BABIP and 98.7% left-on-base rate, both of which are unsustainable. A correction is forthcoming, but he should be safe for Thursday's outing when the Washington Nationals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. Griffin benefits from holding the platoon edge over several of the Pirates' best batters.

Hitters to stream on Thursday