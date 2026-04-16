Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Strikeout potential for Michael Soroka

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

One of the keys to in-season roster management is overcoming cognitive bias. When Michael Soroka first debuted, his strengths were command and control as opposed to racking up strikeouts. He was frequently injured over the next few years, so his increased dominance may have been overlooked. In 2019, Soroka logged 174 2/3 innings, with only 142 strikeouts. Over the past two years, he's compiled 169 1/3 total innings, with a combined 179 punchouts. This season, he's fanned 10 in two of his first three outings. With the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting the Toronto Blue Jays, Soroka will be challenged to record his third double-digit strikeout game, but he'll face a lineup missing three productive hitters, with Alejandro Kirk, George Springer and Addison Barger all on the IL.

Nick Martinez began the season with a pair of quality starts, then ran into a patient New York Yankees lineup that ran his pitch count up, sending him to the showers after 4 2/3 innings. Even so, Martinez limited the Yankees to one run, lowering his ERA to 2.16. On Friday, he gets his first look at Tropicana Field as his home park when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Pittsburgh Pirates. The visitors are off to a strong start offensively, but Martinez has been sharp, and he's working in one of the top pitching venues in the game.

After three solid road starts, Aaron Civale will take the hill in Sutter Health Park for the first time with the Athletics. Over the summer, the Sacramento heat and Delta breeze will turn the venue into a bandbox, but it's still manageable, especially since Civale faces the Chicago White and the league's least productive lineup.

Hitters to stream on Friday