Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Should you trust Scherzer at Arizona?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Spoiler alert: Saturday's slate is not streamer-friendly. One of the top options is veteran Max Scherzer taking the hill in the desert to face the team that drafted him in the first round almost 20 years ago. The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks will play the second game of their interleague set, pitting Scherzer against one of the least patient and least powerful teams in the league. The Diamondbacks put the ball in play, and the Blue Jays have an above-average defense.

Lance McCullers Jr. opened the season at home with a gem, then struggled twice on the road. He's back home on Saturday when the Houston Astros host the St. Louis Cardinals. Three games are clearly not enough to draw conclusions, but without better options and facing a manageable lineup, McCullers is in play for fantasy managers needing to make up some ground with the fantasy week winding down. Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with a .452 wOBA, with no one on the club within 100 points of his mark.

Like McCullers, Luis Severino makes the cut due to a lack of alternatives and a soft matchup. The Athletics host the Chicago White Sox. Severino's 24 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings are encouraging, but 16 walks are worrisome. The White Sox draw walks at a league-average pace, but they strike out at an elevated clip and sport the lowest wOBA in the league.

Hitters to stream on Saturday