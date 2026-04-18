Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Take a chance on Cantillo, Weathers

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Joey Cantillo gets the nod when the Cleveland Guardians wrap up a home set with the Baltimore Orioles. He is coming off his only quality start of the season, but he may have pitched better in the prior two outings. Over his last three starts, Cantillo has 19 strikeouts with six walks in 17 innings. He'll face a patient lineup, but it's one that strikes out at a high rate while lacking power against southpaws.

Ryan Weathers entered his last start allowing no homers over the first 16 innings of the season. He left the game with four home runs allowed over 21 frames. The Los Angeles Angels ambushed the New York Yankees lefty with three straight homers in the first inning. Even so, he settled down and fanned 10 with just two free passes in five innings. Punching out 28 in 21 innings is more telling than an isolated bad stretch, so don't hesitate to bank on a rebound in the finale of a home set with the Kansas City Royals.

Target Field should continue to play big until the temperatures warm up in the Twin Cities. The Cincinnati Reds wrap up an interleague series on the road against the Minnesota Twins. The forecast remains chilly, so scoring should remain limited, which aids righty Brady Singer. The Twins are averaging the fifth fewest runs per game while fanning at an elevated rate.

Hitters to stream Sunday

PNC Park is one of the few venues likely to favor offense on the Sunday slate. The wind is forecast to be blowing toward left field, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan to the hill. The lefty has walked four batters over five frames in consecutive outings. The Pittsburgh Pirates' right-handed contingent lines up for a big afternoon, with Jake Mangum, Bryan Reynolds and Marcell Ozuna being the primary beneficiaries.

Hitters to avoid Sunday