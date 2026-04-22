Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Dare to start a Mets pitcher?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Christian Scott struggled in his first start for Triple-A Syracuse this season, yielding six runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. However, he fanned five with no walks, which was a harbinger of his next two outings, where he recorded 12 strikeouts and just two walks over 10 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs on four hits. The turnaround earned the Tommy John recoveree his first major league start since 2024 when he faces the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. The safe move is to wait before trusting Scott, but he's facing a lineup with the second-highest strikeout rate in the league against righties.

Michael Soroka has quietly become a strikeout pitcher, averaging more than one an inning over the past two seasons and through four starts this year. He has battled injuries since 2024, but he been effective when healthy. Soroka is healthy now and enjoys a favorable home matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Soroka will be opposed by Davis Martin , who has registered three straight quality starts, logging 20 innings with a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. He racked up only 13 strikeouts in that span but issued just four walks with one homer. Soroka is the preferred option, but this should be a low-scoring affair with both starters in play.

After issuing 10 free passes over his first two starts, totaling 8 2/3 innings, Bubba Chandler walked just three over his last two outings, covering 11 1/3 frames. He fanned only seven in this span, but if he maintains improved control, the strikeouts will follow, perhaps as soon as Thursday when Chandler faces a Texas Rangers lineup with the third-highest strikeout rate in the league.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

It appears that Wrigley Field is going to play small on Thursday, with high temperatures and the wind blowing out to left for the matinee between the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. The scheduled starters are Edward Cabrera and Cristopher Sanchez. Even though both are generally automatic, the opposing lineups are potent, and the conditions lean toward playing it safe.

Hitters to stream on Thursday