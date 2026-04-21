Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Ashcraft, Holmes among top streamers

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Clay Holmes is one of the few bright spots for the New York Mets so far this season. Granted, he hasn't pitched as well as his 1.96 ERA and 1.09 WHIP indicate, but his 4.06 xFIP and 4.26 SIERA are below league average and worthy of streaming for favorable matchups. The Minnesota Twins are in Queens for an interleague set, and not only is Citi Field one of the top pitching venues in the league, but the early evening forecast also calls for chilly temperatures and the wind blowing in.

The weather won't be a factor in Arlington when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers square off in Globe Life Field with the retractable roof closed; however, the venue traditionally favors pitching, and Pirates' righty Braxton Ashcraft has begun the season with 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings, with just seven walks and no homers allowed. Through Monday's action, the Rangers played only six home games, but they hit just two home runs in those contests.

With Great American Ball Park as their home field, it makes sense for the Cincinnati Reds to perform worse on the road, but they have the third-lowest wOBA in away games, and on Wednesday they're in St. Petersburg to face Nick Martinez and the Tampa Bay Rays in pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field. Martinez's strikeouts are down, but his velocity matches career levels. However, his pitch mix is different, as his new team is trying to find the ideal distribution. They excel in this area, so look for Martinez's strikeouts to pick up.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

So far, the cool temperatures have masked the new dimension at Kauffman Stadium, but the mercury is rising and the offense should follow. The Kansas City Royals take on Chris Bassitt and the Baltimore Orioles. The veteran right-hander generally does a good job keeping the ball in the yard, but he only has seven strikeouts and a whopping 11 walks in 18 innings. The conditions on Wednesday significantly favor hitters, with Vinnie Pasquantino, Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen enjoying the platoon edge and set to take advantage.

Hitters to avoid on Wednesday