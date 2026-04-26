Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Don't sleep on Randy Vasquez

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream Monday

The San Diego Padres are neck and neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers for NL West supremacy, with Randy Vasquez keying their early season success. He has added a tick to his four-seamer and sinker, helping him record a career-high strikeout rate and personal best walk rate. A home date with the Chicago Cubs will be a challenge, but Vazquez is approaching matchup-proof status, especially in Petco Park, where the wind is forecast to be blowing in from left field. With another solid effort, Vazquez's roster percentage will soar.

Aside from last season, when the metrics showed a decline, Dustin May has always displayed plus stuff, but his control and command were spotty. This season, he has added location to the mix and is finally showing the promise from his early tenure with the Dodgers. His strikeout rate is down, but if he keeps throwing strikes, May and the St. Louis Cardinals will find the optimal deployment of his six-pitch mix to miss more bats. May will look to build on his early success with a road affair against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be warm in the Steel City, but winds are expected to be blowing in over the Allegheny River.

Hitters to stream Monday