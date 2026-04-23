Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Will Warren, Grant Holmes among top streamers

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Prior to his last outing, Will Warren had pitched well, but high pitch counts forced him out of his starts early. However, last time out, he was more efficient and lasted seven frames, fanning 11 with no walks. He'll need to be sharp again when the New York Yankees open a road set with the Houston Astros, as Warren will face an above-average offense that puts the ball in play. Even so, compiling 31 strikeouts with just six walks in 25 1/3 innings are numbers indicative of a pitcher about to go on a roll.

Fantasy managers have left many points on the table by avoiding Boston Red Sox batters. The struggling offense is averaging the fifth fewest runs per game, in part due to the 10th highest strikeout rate. Meanwhile, Dean Kremer has pitched well since joining the Baltimore Orioles rotation, recording a 4.09 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, with an impressive 16 strikeouts and just two walks over 11 frames. Furthermore, crosswinds are forecast for Camden Yards, which should help keep homers, and scoring in check.

Grant Holmes and the Atlanta Braves also enjoy an offense off to a modest start when they meet the Philadelphia Phillies in an NL East affair. Holmes' 2.42 ERA and 1.10 WHIP are solid, but he's benefited from an unsustainably low BABIP and a high left-on-base level. On the other hand, his swinging strike mark portends more strikeouts, and the Braves should be favored at home.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Hitters to avoid on Friday