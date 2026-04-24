Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 5: April 27-May 3

After an eventful past seven days for MLB -- a Monday morning game, games in Mexico, etc. -- fantasy baseball's Week 5 returns to more standard-fare scheduling. All 30 teams are scheduled for at least six games and the week kicks off at 6:10 p.m. ET, giving us a maximum amount of time to set our weekly (and daily) lineups.
Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels continues his sizzling start with a Tuesday road assignment against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Soriano, the first modern-era pitcher to allow no more than one run across his first six starts of a season. His 0.24 ERA is the lowest through six starts (minimum 30 innings) since earned runs became official in both leagues in 1913.