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          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 5: April 27-May 3

          Jose Soriano of the Angels is off to one of the hottest starts in MLB history. AP
          • Tristan H. CockcroftApr 24, 2026, 03:50 PM
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              Tristan H. Cockcroft is senior writer for fantasy baseball and football at ESPN. Tristan is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He is also a two-time LABR and three-time Tout Wars champion.
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          After an eventful past seven days for MLB -- a Monday morning game, games in Mexico, etc. -- fantasy baseball's Week 5 returns to more standard-fare scheduling. All 30 teams are scheduled for at least six games and the week kicks off at 6:10 p.m. ET, giving us a maximum amount of time to set our weekly (and daily) lineups.

          Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels continues his sizzling start with a Tuesday road assignment against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Soriano, the first modern-era pitcher to allow no more than one run across his first six starts of a season. His 0.24 ERA is the lowest through six starts (minimum 30 innings) since earned runs became official in both leagues in 1913.

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