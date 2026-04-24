Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 5: April 27-May 3

Open Extended Reactions

After an eventful past seven days for MLB -- a Monday morning game, games in Mexico, etc. -- fantasy baseball's Week 5 returns to more standard-fare scheduling. All 30 teams are scheduled for at least six games and the week kicks off at 6:10 p.m. ET, giving us a maximum amount of time to set our weekly (and daily) lineups.

Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels continues his sizzling start with a Tuesday road assignment against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Soriano, the first modern-era pitcher to allow no more than one run across his first six starts of a season. His 0.24 ERA is the lowest through six starts (minimum 30 innings) since earned runs became official in both leagues in 1913.

Lineup lock times

Week 5 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, April 27 8 6:10 PM 0 Tuesday, April 28 15 6:10 PM 0 Wednesday, April 29 15 1:10 PM 7 Thursday, April 30 9 12:15 PM 8 Friday, May 1 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, May 2 15 1:35 PM 8 Sunday, May 3 15 12:45 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 5: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Twins 7 Twins 7 Athletics 4 Pirates 7 Pirates 7 Pirates 7 Giants 4 Cubs 6 Cardinals 7 Athletics 6 7 tied with 3 Twins 6 Blue Jays 7 Padres 6 Phillies 6 26 tied with 6 22 tied with 3 Cardinals 6 11 tied with 5

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings