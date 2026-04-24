Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Matchup bodes well for Matthew Liberatore

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream Saturday

Saturday's slate is one of the weakest for streaming so far this season. A sneaky option is Matthew Liberatore , with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Seattle Mariners in an interleague game. The lefty has been hit or miss in his five outings, recording a pair of quality starts where he allowed just one run over six frames, but he also has two efforts where he allowed four runs in five innings. The key to Saturday is that Liberatore will face a lineup with the lowest wOBA in the league with a lefty on the hill.

After exhibiting shaky control in his major league debut, Noah Schultz settled down in his last start, fanning six while issuing just one free pass to collect his first win when the Chicago White Sox defeated the Athletics. Next up is a home date with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals have hot left-handers as well, but it's fueled by an unsustainable .350 BABIP against southpaws. Otherwise, their strikeout rate is above average while their walk rate is below average.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

Starting Zac Gallen at home is usually automatic, but keep in mind that the Arizona Diamondbacks are serving as the home team for the Mexico City Series against the San Diego Padres. They'll play at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, which is 7,349 feet above sea level -- more than 2,000 feet higher than Coors Field. Runs are generally plentiful in the thin air.

Hitters to stream on Saturday