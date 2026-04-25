Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Padres-Diamondbacks has plenty hitters to stream

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Chase Dollander 's early efforts have him in the mix for home starts at Coors Field. Using him on the road in one of the best pitching venues in the league, where conditions further favor pitchers, is a no-brainer. The Rockies' righty's four-seamer and sinker are up over a tick. He's also tweaked his repertoire to feature more sinkers, sliders and changeups while throwing fewer rising fastballs and eliminating his cutter. His 24.0 K-BB% is 10th best among hurlers logging at least 20 innings. He'll face a struggling Mets lineup that's missing Francisco Lindor.

Kodai Senga 's recent performance doesn't merit streaming consideration, but the matchup is too good to ignore. The New York Mets and Colorado Rockies play a doubleheader in cold and clammy Citi Field, with the wind blowing in. The Rockies are one of the least-patient teams in the league while also striking out at an elevated clip. Finally, most doubleheader lineups are weaker than the usual offense.

Reid Detmers has been inconsistent, alternating subpar efforts with quality starts. However, his underlying metrics suggest he pitched better than it looks in his three struggles. The pattern is happenstance, but nonetheless he's due for a solid outing with the Los Angeles Angels wrapping up a series in Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals. Detmers faces a lineup with a weak wOBA and high strikeout rate versus left-handers.

It was cool at Camden Yards on Saturday, with the wind blowing in, but only one team received the memo as the Boston Red Sox bats woke up in the 17-1 blowout. On Sunday, it will be even chillier with the breeze blowing in harder from left field. Connelly Early seeks to take advantage in the rubber game of the series between the longtime AL East rivals.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Michael King drew the short straw and is lined up to start the finale of the Mexico City Series for the San Diego Padres. Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú plays even more hitter-friendly than Coors Field, so it is wise to reserve King against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hitters to stream on Sunday