Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Holmes leads strong contingent of streaming options

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
Clay Holmes leads a very strong group of streaming options. He's not racking up strikeouts, but he's doing a solid job of limiting traffic and preventing runs. The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals, so Holmes will benefit from pitcher-friendly Citi Field. He'll face a below-average offense against right-handers.
Braxton Ashcraft was lined up to pitch Monday, but a stint on the bereavement list pushed his start to Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals. Over his first five outings, Ashcraft is pacing toward personal bests in strikeout and walk rates, largely because he's healthy. The Cardinals' offense is a smidge below average across the board.
At 29 years old, Davis Martin is showing signs of being a late bloomer for a Chicago White Sox team rich in young pitching. His 2.01 ERA is artificially low, but the estimators all place him in the better-than-average range. Martin added a tick or two to his curve and slider while taking something off his changeup, resulting in a career-high strikeout rate and a career-low walk rate. Tuesday will be a challenge, as he meets a Los Angeles Angels lineup that has produced on the road versus right-handers.
A quality start against the New York Yankees in Fenway Park earned Payton Tolle another turn in the rotation when the Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays. Tolle allowed just one run on three hits and a walk over six innings in his 2026 debut. The Blue Jays don't fan much, but they're one of the least patient teams in the league, fueling the eighth-lowest wOBA in MLB against right-handers.
Today's theme has been non-dominant arms with favorable matchups, so Nick Martinez fits right in with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Cleveland Guardians. He might log an extra punchout or two facing a lineup with an above-average strikeout rate. Overall, the Guardians sport the seventh-worst wOBA with a righty on the hill.
Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday
Trey Yesavage's fantasy managers in weekly leagues had a tough decision with the righty coming off the 15-day IL for a two-start week. Those playing in daily leagues would be wise to sit Yesavage on Tuesday when the Blue Jays entertain the Red Sox, then evaluate this weekend's matchup with the Minnesota Twins. While the Red Sox offense is showing signs of life, playing it safe is more about the 22-year-old struggling in rehab, with five walks and two homers allowed in 6 2/3 innings, albeit with seven punchouts.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
Don't be swayed by Martin Perez's 2.70 ERA; his 4.43 xFIP and 4.56 SIERA indicate good fortune. Lady Luck seems to be on the Atlanta Braves' side, so they're sticking with the 35-year-old southpaw. The Detroit Tigers overload their lineup versus left-handers with righty swingers, so Perez will be put to the test. Look for Jahmai Jones, Gleyber Torres, Matt Vierling and Dillon Dingler to solve the left-hander on the road in Truist Park.