Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Holmes leads strong contingent of streaming options

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Trey Yesavage's fantasy managers in weekly leagues had a tough decision with the righty coming off the 15-day IL for a two-start week. Those playing in daily leagues would be wise to sit Yesavage on Tuesday when the Blue Jays entertain the Red Sox, then evaluate this weekend's matchup with the Minnesota Twins. While the Red Sox offense is showing signs of life, playing it safe is more about the 22-year-old struggling in rehab, with five walks and two homers allowed in 6 2/3 innings, albeit with seven punchouts.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday