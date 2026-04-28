Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Ritchie, Severino lead streaming picks

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Streaming options are often sparse a day after a lush slate. Tuesday had a plethora of candidates; Wednesday lacks solid choices. Luis Severino leads the pack with the Athletics hosting the Kansas City Royals. Even this is a hard sell considering how poorly Severino has fared in Sutter Health Park, including two rough efforts this season. That said, since 2025, Severino's home xFIP is 4.57, compared with a 4.39 mark on the road. The outcomes have been different, but he's been unlucky at home. It's still relatively cool in Sacramento, so the park isn't playing small yet, and the Royals' offense is below average facing right-handers.

It seems like every second-tier offense faces an untrustworthy pitcher, or a solid streaming candidate draws a dangerous lineup. Especially on a full slate, there are at least three decent streaming candidates facing lesser offenses. JR Ritchie lines up to take on the Detroit Tigers in Truist Park in Atlanta. The forecast tilts toward pitching, so the nod goes to the Atlanta Braves rookie. He surrendered a home run on his first-ever MLB pitch but then settled down, completing seven innings of two-run ball (both off homers) with seven strikeouts and two walks. The Tigers have been far more productive at home, further aiding Ritchie's case.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Michael Wacha's 2.51 ERA and 0.93 WHIP have bolstered his rostership to well over 50%. However, a .210 BABIP and 82.1% left-on-base mark warn that his ratios are likely to soar. Wednesday presents a difficult road matchup against an Athletics lineup that's beginning to get on track. When streaming a pitcher, at a minimum, he should be expected to rack up points via strikeouts. Wacha's 22.8% rate is league average, while the Athletics' home strikeout rate is well below average.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday