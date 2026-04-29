Fantasy fool's gold: Players not to be trusted, from Albies to Murakami

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April numbers have a way of playing tricks on our eyes.

Seasonal sample sizes remain small, creating an air of artificiality, and panicky fantasy managers are more apt to get fooled by a gaudy -- or gory -- surface statistic that clouds our perception of a player's worth. It's the time of year where we still have fantasy managers focusing a maximum amount of attention to their rosters, but also bringing the greatest level of nervousness to the trade table. Who wants to begin their season 1-4, or worse, 0-5, anyway?

Yes, there's fool's gold out there currently in the fantasy baseball player pool, players who might look like real contributors, but in reality whose hot starts have been fueled by fortunate circumstances -- a soft schedule, some lucky bounces, perhaps a short-term opportunity. Weeding these statistical impostors out now, before seasonal numbers smooth out in the summer months, can prove advantageous in fantasy leagues.

In past seasons, lofty opening-month statistics artificially bloated the perceived values of players such as Jorge Mateo (2023), Alec Bohm (2024) and Cedric Mullins (2025). Cashing in any three on the trade market at this time of those seasons would've been a major win for fantasy managers, considering Mateo scored fewer fantasy points in the remainder of 2023 than in its opening month, Bohm failed to have an OPS within even 200 points of his 1.036 April mark in 2024, and Mullins batted a hideous .198/.263/.355 after his .278/.412/.515 April last season.

The following six players look like this year's fool's gold:

He's off to one of the best starts of his 10-year career, his 83 fantasy points his most through the Braves' first 29 games of any season since 2019, as well as the fourth-most by any second baseman this year. Unfortunately, those results come in spite of poor contact-quality metrics, as Albies' Barrel rate places in the 14th and hard-hit rate the 12th percentiles. Additionally, his .370 wOBA is 72 points above expected, the largest such differential among batting title-eligibles. Albies' Braves have also faced one of the most favorable opening-month hitting schedules.

Albies got off to a similarly seemingly torrid start to 2024 only to cool sharply in May, on his way to a 2.38 fantasy point per game average that was his third-worst in any of his nine prior years. Injuries played a part in the statistical decline, but it's difficult to forgive those, too, considering he has missed 208 days in the past four seasons alone due to various ailments, many involving his hand or wrist.

Middle infielder I'd rather have: Corey Seager.

After his opening-week, three-hit shutout of the Chicago White Sox, the majors' only shutout so far in 2026 and his second straight scoreless outing to begin the year, many pundits were proclaiming Alcantara the early favorite for National League Cy Young honors. Four weeks later, the right-hander's statistics -- he's 26th in fantasy points among starting pitchers -- keep him in that conversation, but anyone who has watched him probably feels that something's amiss.

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Alcantara's strikeout rate in four starts since is 13.6%, and he's falling into a bit of a matchups pattern, with those first two outings coming against two of his easiest matchups all year and his worst two coming against the two toughest he has faced (@DET, MIL). He hasn't provided evidence that his skill set matches that from his 2022 Cy Young season, and last year's early nightmare reminds us what can happen when his command isn't at its best. Alcantara's trade value is going to entirely come down to your league's perception of his worth, but if we're taking a straight-up trade approach to this, then...

Starting pitchers I'd rather have: Carlos Rodon, Chase Burns.

His surface stats appear perfectly fine, his ERA 2.79, his six saves tied for sixth most in the majors and his 34.9% strikeout rate looking close to his best numbers from his 2022-23 peak. Helsley's 50 fantasy points also place among the top 35 relief pitchers, and he appears to have good job security in Baltimore.

A quick look under the hood, however, reveals two troubling numbers: His 16.3% walk rate, which would be a career worst (for a pitcher who has never been great in the category), and his 57.1% hard-hit rate that's fourth-highest among pitchers who have worked at least as many as his 9⅔ innings. Considering Helsley's average fastball velocity this year is still a tick beneath where it was during that 2022-23 run, and his slider's whiff rate doesn't quite match those seasons, either, there are skills concerns present. This isn't to say that Helsley's closer role faces imminent risk, but if he hits a rough patch, the team does have capable fill-ins in Andrew Kittredge, Anthony Nunez and perhaps even Rico Garcia.

Relief pitcher I'd rather have: Devin Williams

A less prominent name in ESPN standard leagues (only 40.4% rostered), albeit one with streaming value because of Coors Field's hitting-friendly confines, Moniak is a trade candidate if the return is anyone you can lock into your lineup regularly. The late-blooming 2016 No. 1 overall pick is off to a torrid start, but also has by far the widest differential between his actual and expected wOBA -- 125 points!!! He has torn it up at home (.370/.388/.848, 6 HR) but been ordinary on the road (.242/.306/.455), and between that and his miserable career rates against lefties (.182/.222/.267), he's a hitter who requires much matchup homework.

Between his Rockies' dearth of lineup talent, his own mediocre defense and his inefficiencies against lefties, Moniak doesn't have the "volume" angle that other hitters do, meaning he's more of a Coors Field play than anything.

Outfielder I'd rather have: Lawrence Butler.

Munetaka Murakami, 3B/1B, Chicago White Sox

His historic start -- his 12 home runs through his first 29 career games are tied for third most in history -- has certainly amplified his fantasy profile, his roster rate in ESPN leagues climbing by 52% since Opening Day. Beneath it, however, persist the questions that kept him only borderline draft-worthy in standard leagues. Those 12 homers represent all of Murakami's extra-base hits, he has the majors' fifth-highest home run/fly ball rate (20.0%) and the third-worst whiff rate on swings (41.2%).

No player during the pitch-tracking era has had an OPS over .900, as Murakami does currently, in a season in which he qualified for the batting title but whiffed on more than 40% of his swings. By the way, the No. 1 name on that historic home-run list brings us a scary comparison point: Aristedes Aquino, another free-swinging, big-power type whose immediate future beyond that didn't go especially well.

Corner infielder I'd rather have: Christian Walker.

He's off to a solid enough start, with a 3.77 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in his first five turns and quality starts in two of his past three, but there's something lacking about Woodruff's 2026. Most notably, since recovering from October 2023 shoulder surgery, the right-hander's fastball velocity simply hasn't returned to prior levels, averaging only 92.8 mph in his 17 starts between this and last season -- not to mention never as high as 94 mph in any single turn -- compared to 96.0 in his career leading up to the operation. It's simply not the strikeout pitch that it once was, contributing to a 20.0% K rate that would be his worst since his debut 2017 campaign.

The Brewers have also been cautious with Woodruff since his return, only once starting him with as little as four days' rest, whereas he made eight such starts in 2022 alone. Between those volume limitations and the lack of his former top-shelf stuff, he's a pitcher to trade.

Starting pitcher I'd rather have: Eury Perez.