Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Can Andrew Abbott get back on track?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Since joining the Athletics before the 2025 season, Jeffrey Springs ' strikeout and walk rates have been better at home than on the road -- but he's surrendered far more homers in Sutter Health Park. On Thursday, he'll face the Kansas City Royals in Sacramento. The Royals strike out and walk at the league-average pace, but they exhibit below-average power.

While it's unfair to consider Bailey Ober as back to 2022-2024 form, he's showing encouraging signs, such as inducing weaker contact and fewer barrels. However, his strikeout rate remains modest and his walk rate has ticked up. On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays, with the early forecast favoring pitching, as the temperatures will be in the low 50s with a breeze flowing from third to first. The Blue Jays put the ball in play, as evidenced by their low strikeout and walk rates. However, they rank among the lowest teams in home run rate and isolated power.

Andrew Abbott has struggled since opening the season with six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox, posting an 8.34 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over his next five starts, spanning just 22 2/3 innings. However, the left-hander is in a great spot to get back on track with the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Colorado Rockies. Historically, the Rockies struggle on the road facing left-handers. This year, they have the third-highest wOBA in that scenario, but it's driven by an unsustainable .446 BABIP. Colorado carries the third-highest strikeout rate and second-lowest walk rate when facing lefties away from Coors Field.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

Bryce Elder sports a 1.95 ERA after his first six starts, spanning 37 frames. He's throwing fewer sinkers while introducing a cutter and increasing four-seam usage. His K-BB% has barely improved, certainly not enough to explain such a marked drop in ERA. Unfortunately, this is driven by a low BABIP and high left-on-base mark, which are both due to regress, pushing his ERA closer to his 3.78 xFIP and 3.89 SIERA. Both of those marks are still solid, but they show that Elder is more vulnerable than a 1.95 ERA indicates. His success has driven his rostership well over 50% but he's risky for the Atlanta Braves' home matchup with the Detroit Tigers, who boast the fifth-highest wOBA in the league facing right-handers.

Hitters to stream on Thursday