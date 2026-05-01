Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 6: May 4-10

Open Extended Reactions

Would you believe that we're nearly one-quarter of the way through the 2026 season? Believe it, as that point arrives at the conclusion of fantasy baseball's Week 6. Assuming no postponements between now and then, 25% of this year's schedule will be in the books once 14 of the 15 games on Sunday, May 10 -- Mother's Day! -- are completed.

It's a notable stage of the season in that league standings are beginning to crystallize, and your teams' strengths and weaknesses should be readily apparent. As the coming week progresses, consider it a good time for some roster re-evaluation.

Week 6 is also one of the busier ones on the schedule, as 12 of the 30 teams are scheduled to play on all seven days, while all 30 are scheduled for at least six games. It's a week to prioritize quality over quantity of matchups.

Lineup lock times

Week 6 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, May 4 12 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, May 5 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, May 6 15 1:10 PM 7 Thursday, May 7 9 12:35 PM 5 Friday, May 8 15 6:10 PM 0 Saturday, May 9 15 3:07 PM 5 Sunday, May 10 15 12:15 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 6: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP 12 tied with 7 Royals 7 Rays 5 Cardinals 7 Marlins 7 Tigers 4 Orioles 6 Diamondbacks 6 Red Sox 3 Cubs 6 Phillies 6 Guardians 3 Reds 6 Giants 6 Rockies 3 Giants 6 4 tied with 4 Marlins 3 Nationals 6

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings