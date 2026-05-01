Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Strong forecast for Weathers vs. Orioles

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday
Pitchers to stream on Saturday
Most of the time, ERA estimators are used to indicate that a pitcher's actual mark is artificially low. With Ryan Weathers, it is the opposite. That is, he's pitched better than his 3.21 level. The main reason is that in the same game, he fanned 10 with two walks over five innings but also served up four home runs. Almost every expected ERA metric regresses home runs while giving credit to a high strikeout rate. Through his first six starts, spanning 33 2/3 innings, Weathers sports the eighth highest K-BB% among qualified pitchers, yet is available in more than 70% of ESPN leagues. Adding to his streaming appeal is that it is inclemently chilly in the Northeast, so Yankee Stadium will play big when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles, and he'll face a lineup with an elevated strikeout rate versus left-handers.
Kyle Harrison is coming off the best start of the season, fanning 12 with just one walk in six scoreless frames against the Pittsburgh Pirates. One outstanding effort is clearly not enough to ignore a player's history, but the Milwaukee Brewers have proven adept at helping a pitcher focus on strengths, and it seems to be happening again with Harrison. Something must give on Saturday afternoon with the Brewers visiting the Washington Nationals, who have been one of the most productive lineups facing left-handers. However, the Nationals' success is driven by a bloated .357 BABIP against southpaws. The more telling metric is that they're striking out 26% of the time against lefties, the fourth highest rate in the league.
The Los Angeles Angels didn't want to give up on Reid Detmers as a starter, and so far, their perseverance has been rewarded, even if his ERA is a little worse than last season when he was exclusively used out of the bullpen. His WHIP is lower, and while his strikeout rate is lower, so is his walk rate. Next up is a home date with the New York Mets and a lineup struggling versus left-handed pitching.
Pitchers to avoid on Saturday
Landen Roupp pitched well over the first month of the season, but his numbers are a bit out of whack. To his credit, he improved his strikeout and walk rates, but he's benefiting from an extremely fortunate .205 BABIP. Furthermore, he's sporting a career-high 55% ground ball rate, so his low BABIP is even more susceptible to a steep correction. At home, he's protected by Oracle Park, and on Saturday, he and the San Francisco Giants visit another pitching haven when they face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Even so, the Rays are effective at home, and Roupp is a bit out over his skis. This feels like a scenario to avoid a possible rough outing.
Hitters to stream on Saturday
Take away six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs, and Slade Cecconi sports a 7.77 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 24 1/3 innings. Next up is a challenging matchup against the Athletics in Sutter Health Park. The temperatures are still relatively cool in Sacramento, but they're warmer than most other places, and the wind in the open-air venue will be gently blowing out to left. It's a good night to load up on Athletics' bats, such as Jacob Wilson, Carlos Cortes and Jeff McNeil.