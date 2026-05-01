Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Strong forecast for Weathers vs. Orioles

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

Most of the time, ERA estimators are used to indicate that a pitcher's actual mark is artificially low. With Ryan Weathers, it is the opposite. That is, he's pitched better than his 3.21 level. The main reason is that in the same game, he fanned 10 with two walks over five innings but also served up four home runs. Almost every expected ERA metric regresses home runs while giving credit to a high strikeout rate. Through his first six starts, spanning 33 2/3 innings, Weathers sports the eighth highest K-BB% among qualified pitchers, yet is available in more than 70% of ESPN leagues. Adding to his streaming appeal is that it is inclemently chilly in the Northeast, so Yankee Stadium will play big when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles, and he'll face a lineup with an elevated strikeout rate versus left-handers.

Kyle Harrison is coming off the best start of the season, fanning 12 with just one walk in six scoreless frames against the Pittsburgh Pirates. One outstanding effort is clearly not enough to ignore a player's history, but the Milwaukee Brewers have proven adept at helping a pitcher focus on strengths, and it seems to be happening again with Harrison. Something must give on Saturday afternoon with the Brewers visiting the Washington Nationals, who have been one of the most productive lineups facing left-handers. However, the Nationals' success is driven by a bloated .357 BABIP against southpaws. The more telling metric is that they're striking out 26% of the time against lefties, the fourth highest rate in the league.