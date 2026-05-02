Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Cubs set for big day against Diamondbacks

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Steven Matz hasn't pitched as well as his 4-1 record indicates but he's keeping the Tampa Bay Rays in games, which is requisite for a streamer. He enjoys a favorable home matchup on Sunday, with the San Francisco Giants wrapping up an interleague set at Tropicana Field. Not only is the venue pitcher-friendly, but the Giants' lineup sports a below-average wOBA facing left-handers.

Chad Patrick 's control escaped him in his last outing, but in general, he's limiting baserunners and keeping the ball in the yard with just two homers allowed in 28 frames. The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Washington Nationals in the finale of their weekend set. The early forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s and a gentle cross breeze, which combine to favor Patrick.

After yielding only eight earned runs over his first 29 2/3 innings, Braxton Ashcraft gave up six earned runs in just 4 1/3 innings in his previous outing. Look for the right-hander to get back on track when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds. Despite being eight games over .500 heading into Saturday's action, the Reds' run differential was -11, in large part due to the second-lowest road wOBA facing right-handers.

Clay Holmes is one of the few bright spots for the New York Mets, as he's yet to give up more than two runs in his six outings, including three quality starts. Next up is a road date with the Los Angeles Angels and a lineup with the highest strikeout rate in the league facing right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Spencer Strider is set to make his 2026 debut after missing over a month with a strained oblique. Unfortunately, it will be at Coors Field where the Atlanta Braves will take on the Colorado Rockies. Strider stretched out to 85 pitches in his last rehab start and was throwing with his normal velocity. Even so, the Rockies have the second-highest home wOBA in baseball, so it's best to wait until activating Strider for fantasy purposes.

Hitters to stream on Sunday