Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Need a hitter? Check in on the Guardians

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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Pitchers to stream on Monday
Aaron Nola continues to post an above-average strikeout rate, but he's struggled with command and control. After recording quality starts in his second and third outings of the season, high pitch counts have sent him off before the fifth inning in his last two outings. He's also been saddled with three challenging road games, facing the Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. On Monday, Nola is in a favorable spot to get back on track in South Beach when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Miami Marlins.
JR Ritchie wasn't nearly as effective in his second career start compared to his first, as he walked four with only four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings at home against the Detroit Tigers. Next up is a road date with the Seattle Mariners in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. The matchup is even better if Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh misses another game, but it's still a favorable matchup for the Atlanta Braves rookie facing a team averaging the ninth fewest runs per game in MLB.
Nick Martinez may not pile up punchouts, but he excels at run prevention and generally goes deep into games; and innings matter in points-league scoring. Four of his six outings have been quality starts, including his two most recent efforts. On Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays open a road set with the Toronto Blue Jays. The hosts are averaging the seventh fewest runs per game in the league, in part because Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes are on the IL, plus George Springer is day-to-day after aggravating his broken toe.
Hitters to stream on Monday
After opening the season with four straight quality starts, Michael Wacha has struggled in his last two efforts, surrendering 10 runs in 10 1/3 frames. The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians in the opener of a series at Kauffman Stadium. It's been unseasonably cool in the Midwest, but temperatures are rising, and the wind is forecast to be blowing out. Angel Martinez, Travis Bazzana, Daniel Schneemann, Kyle Manzardo and Rhys Hoskins are all available in at least 75% of ESPN leagues, but it's worth checking on Chase DeLauter, who is out there in 25% of ESPN leagues.
Hitters to avoid on Monday
With only 11 games on the docket, fantasy managers have holes in their lineups. An obvious spot to look for replacements is Coors Field, where the Rockies will be hosting the New York Mets. The venue plays hitter-friendly even under adverse conditions, so this is not to suggest categorically ignoring bats in this affair, but be aware that the early forecast calls for cool temperatures and the wind blowing in so it's best to avoid stacks in this contest.