Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Jameson Taillon, Elmer Rodriguez in a good spot

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Data illustrates that Wrigley Field is more affected by the playing conditions than any other venue. It can play extremely hitter- or pitcher-friendly, based on the gametime temperature and wind. It gained the nickname "The Friendly Confines" due to being a hitter's haven in the summer months, but on Tuesday, it will aid pitching with temperatures in the 40s and a gentle crosswind towards third base when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon and Reds starter Andrew Abbott should both benefit in what portends to be a low-scoring affair.

While most teams are struggling to field a rotation of five major league arms, the New York Yankees will soon have to decide what to do with all their talented arms, which include rookie Elmer Rodriguez . The 22-year-old right-hander logged four innings in his major league debut, showing some nerves with four walks and only three strikeouts in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. He's set for a rematch, this time in the Bronx. Temperatures are finally warming up in the Northeast, but a 15-mph crosswind should keep home runs in check, and the Rangers sport the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the league when facing right-handers.

Later in the summer, when the mercury rises, the renovations at Kauffman Stadium are expected to increase power, but so far, the closer outfield fences have been mitigated by cool temperatures, as they will be on Tuesday when the wind will also be blowing in from left field. Noah Cameron is set to take the hill when the Kansas City Royals entertain the Cleveland Guardians. The visitors don't strike out much, but it's going to take a string of hits to score in what appears to be another contest where scoring will be at a premium.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday